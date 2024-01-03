Sean Hannity Announces He's 'Left New York For Good'

Sean Hannity is now a Florida man.

The Fox News host announced on his radio show Tuesday he had moved to the Sunshine State after years of railing against Democrat-led states and cities and threatening to move from New York.

“We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity declared on his iHeartRadio show. “I am out. I am done. I am finished in New York.”

He celebrated that he would finally have “representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” citing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

On “Hannity” Tuesday evening, he explained his motivations to Fox News viewers.

“Like so many Americans, I left New York for good, and am now in the state with, let’s see: warmer weather, law and order, better education, more freedom, better quality of life, and guess what? No state income tax,” he said.

Hannity had lived in Long Island, and routinely broadcasted from his home studio there. He would go to Fox News’ Manhattan headquarters to host live studio audiences.

For the wealthy, Florida, which does not levy a state income tax, has long been viewed as a tax haven.

The state has also shifted increasingly to the right in recent years, becoming a hotbed for conservative policies under the “anti-woke” Gov. DeSantis.

At the end of his presidency, Donald Trump moved to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida’s Palm Beach.

Related...