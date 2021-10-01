Sean Hannity’s Debt Ceiling Hypocrisy Laid Bare In Awkward New Supercut

A new montage highlights Fox News personality Sean Hannity’s hypocrisy when it comes to raising the U.S. national debt limit.

The montage that media watchdog group Media Matters For America released on Thursday cuts footage of Hannity praising ex-President Donald Trump for increasing the ceiling, while slamming President Joe Biden for attempting to do the same.

Hannity’s “talking points about Congress voting to raise the debt ceiling have shifted dramatically depending on which party is in power in Washington,” the watchdog noted on its website.

It’s not the first time the prime-time personality, and fierce Trump apologist, has been accusedofhypocrisy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

