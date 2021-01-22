Sean Hannity denounces Biden’s first week as ‘disastrous’ before the president completed a full day of work

Danielle Zoellner
Sean Hannity calls Joe Biden's first week 'disastrous', despite the president being in office for less than 48 hours

Sean Hannity calls Joe Biden’s first week ‘disastrous’, despite the president being in office for less than 48 hours

(Fox News)

Fox News opinions host Sean Hannity has already reviewed the Biden administration’s first week as “disastrous”, less than two days after President Joe Biden entered office.

On Thursday evening, Mr Hannity opened his show eager to give a review of what the new administration has done in the first week. This included a Fox News chyron declaring “Biden’s disastrous first week”.

But the review came before the president completed his first full day in office. Mr Biden became president at noon on Wednesday.

Critics online were quick to point out Mr Hannity’s rash, though unsurprising, assessment of the Biden administration.

“Joe Biden has been president for 34 hours,” one reporter informed the Fox News’ pundit.

“I guess that according to Sean Hannity, one of Biden's executive orders was to reduce the length of the week to a day and a half,” another person wrote.

It was expected that Mr Hannity, a longtime Trump supporter who spread baseless theories that there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, would take this stance against the incoming administration.

At the start of Mr Hannity’s show, the host claimed “the Biden administration is off to a very rocky start.”

This perspective was based on Mr Biden “struggling” to answer “simple questions” from reporters, alluding to the moment the president snapped at the press for asking if his 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days plan would be enough amid the pandemic.

“When I announced it, you all said it's not possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” Mr Biden said at the time about his vaccine plan.

Upon entering office, Mr Biden signed several executive orders that undid work previously done under the Trump administration.

Mr Hannity criticised Mr Biden’s “anti-energy policies” as “destroying … hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” seemingly referring to the executive order the president signed that would shut down construction of the Keystone XL pipeline – which fulfilled one of his campaign promises.

Mr Biden would have to address the jobs lost in shutting down the pipeline, but they were not as high as one might think. Revoking the pipeline’s permit would result in roughly 1,000 layoffs due to halting the construction, according to PolitiFact. The pipeline was only estimated to create about 35 permanent jobs in America.

Other executive orders sparking criticism from some Republicans include Mr Biden reversing Mr Trump’s Muslim travel ban and halting the construction of the US-Mexico border wall.

