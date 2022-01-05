Sean Hannity’s Desperate Texts Revealed
The House’s Jan. 6 committee has revealed text messages between Sean Hannity & then-President Donald Trump’s White House.
The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
The Fox News personality's messages to then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are again under the spotlight.
The former president probably thought watching the destruction was "fun," his niece said.
Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoena from NY attorney general
The lawmakers' long-running feud escalated this week with a slew of social media posts
Rob Kim/GettyThe U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot revealed more exasperated texts between Sean Hannity and the Trump White House, and implored the Fox News host to cooperate with the ongoing probe.Hannity enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A week before the attack on the Capitol, the Fox News host expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to thwart a congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral
Before Donald Trump canceled his planned Jan. 6 press conference, several key allies — including hardline Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — made clear they thought it was a bad idea to invite the national media to Mar-a-Lago to mark the deadly riot.Why it matters: Trump would have inevitably used his press conference Thursday to portray the rioters as political prisoners, whitewash their actions that day and lie about a "stolen election."Get market news worthy of yo
ALEX EDELMANThe Trump family was supposed to turn over records and testimony to the New York Attorney General related to the Trump family’s alleged tax dodging. Predictably, they didn’t. So now, investigators are turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump himself, Don Jr., and Ivanka.The three Trump family members are being added as “respondents” in an ongoing legal fight with New York Attorney General Leticia James, according to a document filed in New York state court Monday morning.
President Biden's disapproval rating reached a new high in December, according to a new CNBC-Change Research poll. Overall, the survey showed 56 percent of voters disapproved of Biden's performance in office, an uptick from 54 percent in September and 49 percent in April. His approval rating now stands at 44 percent.Biden was particularly hard hit when it came to the public's opinion of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic....
From MIA to press conference performance, Gov. Ron DeSantis raises concerns about his policies and qualifications
MSNBCMSNBC primetime host Ari Melber and former Trump White House official Peter Navarro clashed in a wild interview Tuesday night over the latter’s steadfast attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results and upend a democracy.Melber teed up the segment with an old clip from former Trump strategist and Navarro sidekick Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast of Bannon describing exactly how the duo sought to overturn the election. The clip, from Jan 6, 2021, shows firsthand how Bannon, along
The committee investigating the attack on the Capitol is asking the Fox News host to answer questions about his communications with Trump and Mark Meadows