Sean Hannity is a Florida man: Fox personality just made good on his threat to move

After years of threatening to move out of New York, Sean Hannity has gone and done it.

The Fox News personality is officially a Florida man, he announced on Tuesday on his eponymous iHeartRadio show on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old said he will now be broadcasting full time from the Sunshine State, where he’s been telling listeners he’s wanted to relocate for years.

“We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity declared on the daily program. “I am out. I am done. I am finished in New York.”

Amid the pandemic, in April 2021, the native New Yorker bought a three-bedroom condo in Palm Beach, paying $5.3 million for the two-level townhouse. The waterside property is just miles from Mar a Lago, home of former President Donald Trump, who often appears on Hannity’s show.

The conservative commentator has long told his fans that he was attracted to Florida for a number of reasons.

“Like so many Americans, I left New York for good,” he said. “And am now in the state with, let’s see: Warmer weather, law and order, better education, more freedom, better quality of life and, guess what? No state income tax.”

No regrets, not a one. The divorced father of two even admitted he should have made the move a while ago.

“If anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve,” Hannity continued. “Many others have made the move beforehand and there’s not a single person that I know [who] is not happy that they’ve made it.”

Hannity, who is reportedly dating fellow Fox personality Ainsley Earhardt, sounds like he may even make some new friends down here.

“It’s funny because I actually went out a number of days and met a lot of people,” Hannity said. “There wasn’t one person that didn’t like me. I’m used to being hated everywhere I go, so it was a refreshing change of pace.”

Fox News Media told USA TODAY Wednesday that the political pundit will periodically return to New York for a live audience program.