Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On ‘Red Tsunami’ Prediction
Lee Moran
Fox News host Sean Hannity was quick to claim he didn’t know where the prediction of a “red tsunami” came from after the GOP’s less-than-stellar results in the 2022 midterms.

The polls “in every key race were in the margin of error,” Hannity earnestly told the audience of his widely watched prime-time show on Wednesday.

But that wasn’t the line taken by his colleagues on the conservative network in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, though.

On Thursday, The Washington Post released a stinging supercut which started with Hannity’s post-election downplaying of the “red wave” rhetoric before airing pre-election footage of other Fox personalities hyping it to the max.

