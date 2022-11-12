Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb On ‘Red Tsunami’ Prediction

Fox News host Sean Hannity was quick to claim he didn’t know where the prediction of a “red tsunami” came from after the GOP’s less-than-stellar results in the 2022 midterms.

The polls “in every key race were in the margin of error,” Hannity earnestly told the audience of his widely watched prime-time show on Wednesday.

But that wasn’t the line taken by his colleagues on the conservative network in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, though.

On Thursday, The Washington Post released a stinging supercut which started with Hannity’s post-election downplaying of the “red wave” rhetoric before airing pre-election footage of other Fox personalities hyping it to the max.

New @PostVideo mashup:



How Fox News hyped a "red wave" for weeks leading up to the midterms pic.twitter.com/5DG4TPXp7j — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 10, 2022

