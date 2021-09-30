Sean Hannity Gets Weird In Super-Awkward Exchange With Laura Ingraham

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham had an awkward exchange on Wednesday evening as the two bantered during the handover between their shows.

Ingraham suggested that Hannity was about to unveil a line of cosmetics, and complimented his “beautiful” skin. Hannity seemed puzzled, then responded by bragging about all the “hitting and hitting and hitting and elbows and punching” he does.

“That’s all I do is I hit every day for an hour and a half,” he said, as Ingraham continued to talk up Hannity’s supposed line of cosmetics.

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona posted a clip on Twitter:

The cringe increases exponentially with each passing second of this clip. pic.twitter.com/F4Y8h9s2OO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 30, 2021

It’s not clear what Ingraham was referring to, or if she was joking. Hannity does have skin care items, such as cosmetics, exfoliators and cleansing sponges, for sale on his website along with cordless massagers and other personal care items.

The two have had other uncomfortable moments during their handover in the past, like this one:

So Hannity looks ticked off that Laura Ingraham is trying to get some time with Trump following his phone interview with the president.



You can see him not-so-subtly giving the producers the "kill" signal. Seconds later, the call ends. pic.twitter.com/aFJnXvvcLx — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2019

And in another instance, Ingraham took a dig at Hannity’s cozy relationship with Donald Trump, who was president at the time.

“Is that the White House speaking or is that you? I couldn’t tell,” she said during the 2019 exchange, then added: “I’m just teasing you.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.