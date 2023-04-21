Sean Hannity Inadvertently Makes The Best Case For The Very Thing He’s Ranting About

Sean Hannity on Thursday returned to attacking the Green New Deal, the sweeping resolution endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that aims to nix America’s dependence on fossil fuels and make the country carbon-neutral.

The Fox News personality reeled off a long list of what he described as “radical initiatives” included in the proposals, from increased family and medical leave and paid vacation time to universal health care and free college.

Critics on Twitter thought the ideas were actually pretty good.

They mockingly suggested Hannity had inadvertently made an excellent case for the policies to move forward:

all of these things kick ass lol pic.twitter.com/mSg3aarzjb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2023

Sean Hannity presents the selling points of the Green New Deal. Sold! … to people with a brain. @seanhannity — BarbB ☘️🇺🇸 (@babalou137) April 21, 2023

Are these supposed to be bad things? Sounds great. — Penelope Says… (@divapbitz) April 21, 2023

Additional paid vacation time? Universal Health Care? Food security? Oh, the horror! 😱😂 — Mom2YellowLabs (@coraspartan) April 21, 2023

You’re telling me I’m gonna have health care, paid vacation, and food security?!? That’s not a winning platform… — Joseph Bien-Kahn 🦧 (@jbienkahn) April 21, 2023

Sean Hannity is selling the green new deal? pic.twitter.com/7gtjFwjKDH — 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🌹Jackie (@KaoticLeftist) April 21, 2023

More family leave = Time to help loved ones/self get better = Good.

More leave time = more money we spend on the economy. Good.

Universal Health = Excellent.

Green Housing is more $ in my pocket = Good.

Food Security = Good.



Where's the problem here? — Think4Yourself (@tygone68) April 21, 2023

Sign me up!

Thanks Joe Biden!😎🔥 — Civics and Civility are essential!😎 (@BeaReno) April 21, 2023

Related...