Sean Hannity: ‘Let Me Cry a River for Joe Biden’s Family!’

Fox News host Sean Hannity took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night and mockingly said that he’d “cry a river” for the 2020 frontrunner’s family, perhaps forgetting the tragic history that’s befallen the Biden clan.

During a Hannity panel discussion ostensibly about sizing up the 2020 Democratic presidential field, things quickly went off the rails when Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera shifted his attention to Biden.

“Joe Biden’s got a lot of other issues going on but you can’t blame Joe Biden for his brother James or his bad-boy son Hunter,” Rivera stated, referencing allegations that Biden family members tried to cash in on the family name. “There’s no allegation, as far as I know...”

Hannity, meanwhile, brought up accusations that Biden used his power and influence as vice president to stop a Ukrainian investigation into his son Hunter and to help Hunter close large deals in China. (The Ukrainian prosecutor general has said there is no evidence of wrongdoing by either of the Bidens and neither are under investigation.)

“You can blame him for that, too, and if his other family are getting special treatment, of course he’s knowing what’s going on,” Hannity exclaimed.

“Well, Hunter’s a bad boy, he had alcohol problems, drug problems, he got thrown out of the Navy,” Rivera responded. “His son has plenty of bad things going on but that’s not on his dad.”

“Let me cry a river for Joe Biden’s family!” Hannity shouted, calling on fellow Fox News colleague Dan Bongino to jump into the fray.

No one on the program mentioned, however, that the ex-veep lost his first wife and young daughter in a 1972 car wreck and his eldest son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

But in backing up Hannity's claims that Biden abused his power to help his son, Bongino presented what he portrayed as a smoking gun: “He’s on tape calling for the guy to be fired who’s investigating the company that hired Joe Biden’s kid after he was in Ukraine.”







