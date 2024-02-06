Sean Hannity Mercilessly Mocked For World's Most Selective Outrage

Fox News host Sean Hannity is getting the treatment on social media for taking offense to reports of President Joe Biden using salty language in private.

Biden has reportedly referred to Donald Trump as a “sick fuck” and “a fucking asshole” behind the scenes.

Hannity found that too much to take.

“It looks like Biden has given up on the charade of being that kind, likable, gentle old man, like a grandfather figure,” Hannity said on Monday night. “He’s now fully revealing himself to be the arrogant lifelong politician that he’s always been.”

Hannity infamously defended Trump in 2016 after audio leaked of the then-presidential candidate bragging about how he treats women.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said. “You can do anything. ... Grab ’em by the pussy.”

Hannity dismissed Trump’s comments as “locker-room talk.”

Trump’s speeches and online posts are often peppered with invectives, insults and profanity, but Hannity hasn’t called the former president out over it.

Given that history, Hannity’s critics aren’t buying his pearl-clutching routine over Biden’s reported comments:

Donald Trump once called countries in Africa “shitholes”, said journalists are “vermin”, and has reiterated the nazi talking point that immigration is “poisoning the blood of our country.” https://t.co/i5WQW2hJSH — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) February 6, 2024

Whatever happened to "locker room talk?" https://t.co/YiSP8WzXCu — Dennis Hill (@DennisColeHill) February 6, 2024

Shall we start compiling a list of all the things Trump calls people? Like "deranged," "crooked," "sick puppy," etc. I expect disingenuous hypocrisy and lies from Fox, but their complete and total lack of shame is still stunning. https://t.co/iNBuMLo9qa — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) February 6, 2024

"OMG the President uses profanity" is a non-issue that the public has never cared about (and it's been raised by both parties dating back at least as far as Truman).



Everyone knows the President uses profanity. Every President. https://t.co/YiiTXbCRDG — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) February 6, 2024

"I moved on her like a bitch." "Grab them by the pussy." https://t.co/AsjyefyT04 — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) February 6, 2024

Can someone point me in the direction of the “f*ck your feelings” crowd? https://t.co/3hfVQqkJel — Not Nancy Grace’s Bangs (@NoNancyFuqFace) February 6, 2024

Imagine building your entire image around being a hardscrabble guy from Long Island then crying because someone used a naughty word. Have some self respect https://t.co/I43egOocia — Some Call Me Tim (@timotjb) February 6, 2024

Yet he is ok with the way trump says things about people https://t.co/KxiIumN2Kz — ralph (@ralph_attleboro) February 6, 2024

As they support Mr. Grab-Them-By-The-Pu*sy



You can't make it up. https://t.co/WYzEqIU4iE — Trish (@Triciaa56109648) February 6, 2024

Has Hannity ever met any grandfathers? https://t.co/MiDofrTFa1 — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) February 6, 2024

‘REPORTT’ [sic]: Mentally-challenged grandfather figure Sean Hannity fails to notice Bad Fox Graphic from incompetent @FoxNews producer



[h/t @SeanGroark] https://t.co/JCpuGAhbGKpic.twitter.com/fcBPFy0eNS — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 6, 2024

Lmfao ok @seanhannity. I just asked Biden if he has a response to this and he sent me this to share with you, but of course I can’t because you blocked me four years ago for telling you that Trump was going to lose no matter how many lies you spewed. But here it is anyway: pic.twitter.com/CMeMQMe3bV — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) February 6, 2024