Sean Hannity Predicts Outcome Of Trump Trials And Names Specific GOP Challenge

Sean Hannity on Tuesday predicted Donald Trump will be convicted in at least some of the trials that await him, prompting a specific challenge for Republicans. (Check out the clip below.)

On his radio show, the Fox News host echoed the claims of many on the right that trial venues in Democratic-leaning areas such as Fulton County, Georgia, New York City and Washington, D.C., will tilt verdicts against Trump.

Noting the opinion of former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, Hannity said: “So I think Professor Dershowitz is right saying, ‘Yeah, we’re likely gonna see convictions.’”

“And then the trick is gonna be to overturn it,” Hannity continued. “Here’s the problem. The trials are likely to take place next year in an election year. The appeals will take place post that election. So that won’t be in the voters’ minds.”

“And that raises the whole issue of whether or not, you know, this is fair to this country and to Donald Trump and to everybody, if you have the election but don’t have an opportunity to have the appeal.”

Trump now faces four indictments with a total of 91 felony counts ― a chunk of them for plotting to overturn the 2020 election as part of a criminal conspiracy to remain in power.

Dershowitz predicted earlier this week that there would be convictions ― but that they would be reversed after the 2024 election. The former president remains the heavy favorite on the Republican side.

In the meantime, Hannity recommended that Trump not follow through on a dubious promise to publicly present evidence that would exonerate him. Trump has advanced baseless accusations, continuing his lies that the election was rigged.

Now that he’s indicted, Trump would be “better off to be quiet and not talk about these things,” Hannity said.

