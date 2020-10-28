Sean Hannity rants that ‘coronavirus hysteria’ is attempt to ‘demoralise’ Trump supporters as Covid cases surge

Mr Hannity is a hero for many conservatives (AP)

Fox News personality Sean Hannity accused Democrats and the media of promoting coronavirus hysteria in an attempt to swing the election.

“Despite all of the good news, there is now a constant coronavirus hysteria 24/7 on every other news network,” he complained.

He said that “Democrats and their allies, the media mob, are doing everything they can possibly do to demoralize voters, especially the supporters of the president.”

Mr Hannity, a supporter of the president, listed advances in therapeutics to combat Covid-19, multiple final stage trials of vaccines on humans, and a rebounding economy as examples of major progress being ignored by the media.

He accused other news networks of peddling a narrative that there is no hope under a Donald Trump administration, citing Media Research Centre’s report that 92 per cent of nightly news coverage of the president is negative.

The US is currently averaging more than 70,000 new Covid-19 infections a day, with 500,000 Americans being diagnosed with the virus in just a week.

Infection levels are the highest they have been and hospitalisations are trending up, with medical facilities in some parts of the country overwhelmed.

There is still no comprehensive plan from the Trump administration to tackle the virus, and the president continues to downplay its severity at his campaign rallies full of mostly maskless supporters.

The White House has even listed 'ending the Covid-19 pandemic' as one of the president’s achievements, despite the record number of new infections.

Mr Hannity’s claims of hysteria regarding the coronavirus pandemic come after several Fox News anchors and the network’s president were told to quarantine after being exposed to the virus on a chartered flight back from the presidential debate in Nashville.

As of Wednesday morning, 8.85 million Americans have contracted Covid-19, and there have been more than 227,000 officially recorded deaths.

