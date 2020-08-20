Sean Hannity has reportedly privately admitted he thinks Trump is a 'bats--- crazy person'

Fox News' Sean Hannity might fawn over President Trump on the air, but according to a new report, he strikes a bit of a ... different ... tone in private.

An excerpt from CNN reporter Brian Stelter's book Hoax published by Vanity Fair on Thursday delves into the Fox News host's relationship with Trump, whom he frequently hosts on his show for prime-time interviews. Hannity is one of the network's most ardent Trump loyalists, but Stelter quotes an associate as saying that when he's not on the air, he "would tell you, off-off-off the record, that Trump is a bats--- crazy person."

A friend of Hannity's similarly told Stelter, "Hannity has said to me more than once, 'he's crazy.'"

The excerpt also describes Hannity in a position where he has "counseled Trump at all hours of the day," and is even treated by Trump "like Melania," which has reportedly taken a "toll" on the Fox News host. Early on in the Trump administration, Hannity reportedly "gained weight and vaped incessantly" possibly due to "Trump-related stress," telling one colleague, "If you were hearing what I'm hearing, you'd be vaping too."

Should Trump catch a glimpse of this report, let's just say his latest interview with Hannity, reportedly set to take place on Thursday evening, might end up being a bit awkward. Read the full except at Vanity Fair.

