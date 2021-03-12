Sean Hannity ridiculed for saying Biden should phone Trump and thank him for his Covid response

Shweta Sharma
·3 min read
Fox News's Sean Hannity asked Joe Biden to stop taking credit for Donald Trump's work on Covid

Fox News hostSean Hannity was ridiculed on Thursday for saying that president Joe Biden should call Donald Trump to thank him for his coronavirus and vaccine response.

As soon as Mr Biden’s first prime time address to the nation since taking office in January was over, Hannity slammed the president for “taking credit” for his predecessor’s efforts on Covid-19 and even suggested that he call Mr Trump up to say “thank you.”

“He needs to pick up the phone, I suggest, and just call Mara-a-Lago and yeah, bring unity to the country he says he desperately wants by (sic) thanking Donald Trump because a few moments ago he tried to take credit for everything that Donald Trump did on COvid-19. Three vaccines: thanks to Donald trump operations work speed,” Hannity said.

“A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks then months — that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness,” Mr Biden said.

“We lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people,” he said.

He went on to talk about the $1.9tn Covid aid package he signed into law just hours earlier and the success of the vaccination programme in America.

“Two months ago, a country — this country — didn’t have nearly enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all or near all of the American public, but soon we will,” Mr Biden said.

Hannity countered the president’s claim that there were not enough vaccines when he took office. He said there were already a million vaccines administered to people before Mr Biden took charge.

He said “36 million doses had already been administered” and mocked the Biden administration for “heroically” saving America from Covid.

He was immediately blasted by people on social media who called Mr Biden’s speech the “most compassionate” one the White House has seen in years.

“As expected, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson along with assorted GOP lawmakers lose it trying to rip apart the most compassionate, cogent speech seen out of the White House in years,” said one Twitter user.

On Wednesday, Hannity was lambasted for his nighttime broadcast for peddling conspiracy theory. He asked: “Is there something medically wrong with Joe Biden?” suggesting that Mr Biden’s stutter is a cover-up for a supposed severe cognitive decline.

