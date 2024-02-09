Sean Hannity seeks to ‘set the record straight’ on wild Curtis Sliwa interview

Fox News’ Sean Hannity gave an odd update on Curtis Sliwa’s allegations against a man his Guardian Angels took down earlier this week live on Hannity’s show, setting off a firestorm amid the city’s migrant crisis.

“Curtis said that the man was a migrant and that he was shoplifting. Fox News has since spoken to the NYPD. Apparently the statement made by Curtis that the man is a migrant is not true and the man was given a summons for disorderly conduct,” Hannity said Thursday night.

In the middle of a Tuesday interview with Hannity, Sliwa stunningly directed the camera to a takedown of a man in the middle of Times Square, saying the target was a “migrant” and a “shoplifter” — claims the NYPD later refuted, explaining that the target was a 22-year-old Bronx man who had done no shoplifting. He still received a summons for disorderly conduct.

“On this show, we always want to set the record straight,” Hannity said Thursday night.

Sliwa admitted to the Daily News earlier Thursday that he’d been wrong about details of his initial accusations, but newly claimed the 22-year-old had punched a female member of his vigilante group in the breast.

That member filed a harassment complaint against the 22-year-old at the Midtown South Precinct on Thursday night, records showed.

Prior to that, a cop source told The News that Sliwa had been completely off the mark during Hannity’s Tuesday show.

Not only did surveillance and bodycam footage show the 22-year-old was simply trying to make his way through Times Square at the time of the confrontation; Sliwa was also “just babbling” when he made the initial allegations, the source said.

Sliwa did not immediately answer a News request for comment on the Hannity correction late Thursday.