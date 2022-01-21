Sean Hannity Sent Kayleigh McEnany A Post-Riot ‘Playbook,’ Newly Released Texts Show

Fox News’ Sean Hannity sent then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a plan to handle then-President Donald Trump the day after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, according to newly released text messages.

Hannity messaged McEnany on Jan. 7 last year with a “five point approach for conversations” with Trump, according to a letter that the House committee investigating the Trump-incited violence released on Thursday which called on his daughter, Ivanka Trump, for interview.

The first two items on Hannity’s plan of action read:

1- No more stolen election talk 2- Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit…

The letter did not reveal the third through fifth points.

McEnany responded: “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce,” per the committee.

Hannity told McEnany it was “key” that “no more crazy people” were allowed access to the then-president.

“Yes 100%,” McEnany, who is now a host on the conservative network, replied.

The disclosure of the messages further reinforces the belief that Hannity and other personalities on Fox News acted as shadow advisers to the then-president before, during and after the riot ― despite offering different takes when on the air.

In other texts already released by the committee, Hannity before the riot told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that he was “very worried about the next 48 hours.”

Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, texted Meadows on Jan. 12 to say she feared further violence and suggested Trump discourage armed protest from his supporters. Hannity, Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade also begged Meadows to get Trump to call of his supporters during the riot.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

