Sean Hannity slams impeachment inquiry as a 'compulsive, psychotic witch hunt' and falsely calls it an 'attempted coup'

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced during his Tuesday night prime time show that, going forward, he'll refer to the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump as a coup attempt — a claim tht lacks evidence.

"This is just the latest attempted coup of a duly elected president by we, the people — over misconduct that does not exist, yet again," Hannity said, echoing Trump's messaging.

The false claim that the impeachment inquiry is an illegal attempt to oust the president is being aggressively propagated by Trump and his right-wing media supporters.

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced during his Tuesday night prime time show that, going forward, he'll refer to the House impeachment probe of President Donald Trump as a coup attempt — a claim that lacks evidence to back it up.

"We are no longer going to refer to this ongoing political witch hunt, the latest witch hunt on Capitol Hill, as any type of real impeachment inquiry. It is not," Hannity said. "This is just the latest attempted coup of a duly elected president by we, the people — over misconduct that does not exist, yet again."

The message is part of a coordinated White House strategy to discredit the congressional investigation with conspiracy theories. Trump gave the coup claim the official stamp of approval in a tweet last week in which he hsa he is "coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People."

Other conservative media figures, including Tucker Carlson and Rush Limbaugh, have aggressively promoted the theory that the president is being illegally undermined.

Hannity described all of the Democratic investigations into Trump, his campaign, and his administration as "insane, obsessive, compulsive, psychotic witch hunts rooted in rage and a lack of connection to reality."

He argued that Democrats have staged four separate attempted coups since Trump took office.

"They never accepted the 2016 election results," Hannity said. "Now they went from one fishing expedition to another fishing expedition. Russia, Russia, Russia — that coup attempt. Then it was the tax return coup attempt, then it was the Stormy Stormy coup attempt. Now it's the Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine coup attempt."

