Sean Hannity Snarkily Defends Texts Showing He Basically Worked For Trump Campaign

Sean Hannity on Tuesday laughed off criticism of a revelation that cast him as a Donald Trump campaign worker disguised as a media personality. (Listen below.)

In text messages from the day of the 2020 election revealed this week by CNN, the Fox News host dutifully agreed to orders from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stress to his audience the importance of every vote and to make strong pushes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

“Got it,” Hannity replied.

On his radio show Tuesday, Hannity defended his line-crossing from TV commentator to Trump campaign booster.

“It’s everything I say on radio and TV every day,” he said. “That’s my response.” He laughed for good measure.

“Sean Hannity wanted Donald Trump to win. There’s ― there’s a CNN alert for you. What a shocker,” Hannity added.

Hannity’s entanglements with Trump have come under scrutiny before. Fox News cautioned him after he appeared on stage with Trump at a 2018 rally. The network didn’t reply to Washington Post questions about Hannity’s newly disclosed texts.

Hannity has called himself a “talk show host” and not a journalist.

