Sean Hannity Trolls Donald Trump With ‘Very Cleverly Coded Messages’ In Scathing Supercut

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday suggested why Sean Hannity relentlessly attacks President Joe Biden.

The Fox News personality is actually “speaking in signals” and trolling former President Donald Trump with “very cleverly coded messages,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host joked.

The comedian then aired a montage of Trump sycophant Hannity “saying things that seem to be about Biden but are quite cleverly about someone else.”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

