Sean Hannity's Secret Jan. 6 Text Comes To Light And He... Goes On Vacation

Fox News’ Sean Hannity announced Thursday he’d be off-air until 2022, days after bombshell revelations about a private text message he sent then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Hannity appeared to catch colleague Laura Ingraham unawares with news of his holiday during the handover of their shows.

“I’m coming back ready for a political fight,” vowed the Trump apologist, who in his Jan. 6 text to Meadows urged him to get then-President Donald Trump to call off the violent mob of his supporters.

“On vacation, I try to center myself, find God, and then get my creative juices flowing and I already know where I’m headed,” Hannity told Ingraham. “I know next year is the biggest most important midterm election year in our lives and I’m going to be focused like a laser beam.”

Ingraham likened his comments to a framed poster on a corporate wall.

While going on holiday ahead of the festive season is normal, Twitter users noted how personalities on the network have a history of getting into hot water and then taking time off.

Sean Hannity announces during his handoff with Laura Ingraham that tonight is his last show of the year and he will be on vacation until after the New Year.



"I’m coming back ready for a political fight," he declares. pic.twitter.com/904IsOp8kk — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

