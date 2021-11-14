Sean Kingston accused of assaulting video director

A Los Angeles music video director says that Kingston punched him, dragged him down the hall and pulled a gun on him

“Beautiful Girls” singer Sean Kingston reportedly punched a Los Angeles music video director before pulling a gun on him, according to TMZ.

The producer who goes by the name GXDLIKE, says that he has been living with Kingston for around three months while working on projects together.

He said the assault happened at around 2:00 am on November 5, when the Jamaican singer called him downstairs into the basement to film something.

GXDLIKE told the artist that his phone died and a frustrated Kingston began punching him before dragging him down the hallway and pointing a gun at him.

The director alleges that Kingston left him with several bruises and cuts on his face and told him to pack his stuff and get out.

A source confirms that GXDLIKE filed a police report with the LAPD.

Despite being on a musical hiatus for eight years, Kingston, born Kisean Paul Anderson, has stayed in the headlines for his troubling behaviors.

In 2019, Kingston was caught on video being detained by police after someone reported that he was brandishing a hand gun at Dino’s Chicken & Burgers in Los Angeles.

The video shows police arriving on the scene and ordering Kingston and several other people out of their vehicle for questioning. They were eventually released. A bystander at the restaurant also alleges that Kingston’s car was blocking the exit out of the parking lot, upsetting customers who were trying to leave.

The singer also reportedly got angry and began throwing ice at the restaurant’s window.

Singer Sean Kingston attends VH1’s 5th Annual Streamy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, September 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

In 2013, a woman named Carissa Capeloto accused Kingston of forcing her to have sex with him, his body guard and a band member in a “gang rape” in 2010.

The young woman claims that she was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at a meet and greet for the singer and therefore “incapable of consent.”

Story continues

She was treated at a hospital for physical injuries aligned with her claim and sued the three men.

Kingston, who said the intercourse was consensual but never publicly addressed the lawsuit, sent off tweets seemingly related to the incident, telling his fans not to “believe the hype.”

He later settled the case out of court, ahead of releasing an album and announcing a tour.

Kingston has not put out an album since Back 2 Life in 2013.

In May he announced via Instagram that he would be returning to music after almost a decade with his fourth LP, Deliverance. The musician posted several blog-style clips on the social media platform, which were directed by GXDLIKE.

This summer, he dropped two singles “Darkest Times” with Chicago rapper G Herbo and “Love Is Wonderful” featuring Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

“God don’t sleep. He know what went down that night believe me or not,” wrote the director on his Instagram story after TMZ broke the story. “If anybody respect this man or on this man side for what he did to me y’all dead wrong. And he know he dead wrong.”

Reps for Kingston and the musician himself, have yet to address the incident publicly.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Sean Kingston accused of assaulting video director appeared first on TheGrio.