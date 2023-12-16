Sean Loloee steps out of courthouse following federal charges
FOX40 captured the moment Sean Loloee walked out of the courtroom following his indictment.
Two major indexes that track the performance of regional banks are now back to where they were when the March crisis began.
School officials hail the ban as a success, but some critics worry about safety in the event of an emergency like a shooting.
Cruise, the embattled GM self-driving car subsidiary, is laying off 900 employees, or about 24% of its workforce, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The layoffs are part of a plan to slash costs and attempt to revamp the company following an October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. An email, penned by newly minted president and CTO Mo Elshenawy, was sent this morning to the entire 3,800-person workforce.
The French sensation flashed in Wednesday night’s loss to the Lakers, posting 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, and rallying San Antonio from a big deficit. But it also showed just how far the Spurs have to go.
A few weeks after Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Daniel Kan resigned, the company has also dismissed nine executives considered as "key" figures for the firm.
SoFi Stadium, home of the league's Rams and Chargers, hosted Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season.
Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.
Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a two-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multiyear investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves and has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.
Irving injured his right foot in a violent collision with teammate Dwight Powell Friday night.
Apple is adding a new iPhone feature called Stolen Device Protection that limits what thieves can do with a stolen phone and passcode. Created following a report earlier this year about passcode-based thefts, the opt-in feature is included in the iOS 17.3 beta, now available for developers.
The Titans scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:40 to stun a Dolphins team struggling with a hobbled Tyreek Hill.
Investors are counting down to key consumer inflation data and the Fed's last policy decision of the year.
Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost 7 million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service. The changes are an effort to make it more difficult for the victims of the breach to band together in filing a legal claim against the company, according to lawyers who specialize in representing victims of data breaches and the arbitration process. Three lawyers interviewed by TechCrunch called the changes in 23andMe’s terms of service with their customers “cynical,” “self-serving,” and “a desperate attempt” to protect itself and deter customers from exercising their legal rights following the massive breach of customer data.
Stroud will be required to pass a neurological exam before returning to the field for a Texans team fighting for a playoff spot.