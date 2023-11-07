Sean Martin, lead singer of Liverpool band The Night Cafe, dies aged 26

Liverpool-based indie band The Night Cafe have said they are “devastated” by the death of their lead singer Sean Martin, at the age of 26.

Announcing the news on social media on Monday, the band said they were “still struggling to process the news”.

“He was not just our band mate, he was our childhood best friend,” they wrote.

The Night Cafe consists of Josh Higgins, Arran O’Connell Whittle and Carl Dillon, and Martin. The friends formed the band in 2014 when they were still at school.

“We are devastated to share the sudden passing of our best friend Sean. Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling right now, we’re still struggling to process it all. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time,” they said in a post on social media.

“Sean was not just our band mate, he was our childhood best friend that we shared so many memories with before the band even started. We made so many more memories along the way and achieved things we only dreamt of that we will cherish forever.

“His memory will live on forever in our hearts and through the music he put out into the world for you all. RIP Sean Martin.”

Fellow Liverpool rockers The Wombats, with whom The Night Cafe had toured, commented: “So sorry to hear this guys. He was literally the nicest, most lovely guy to have around on tour. Not to mention how talented and amazing he was.

“Our thoughts are with you all and Sean’s closest. Lots of love and fond memories, the Bats x”

Jamie Webster, another staple of the Liverpool music scene, wrote: “Met him for the first time in Glastonbury. 2022. Was a very nice lad, great voice and great writer. Rest in peace Sean.”

No further details about Martin’s death were shared by the band.

In April 2022, he revealed he had been struggling with his health and would be having surgery, prompting the band to pull out of shows with the Wombats.

He wrote: “Thankfully though I’ve recently had a diagnosis which explains what’s been going on, but unfortunately it means I need to go into surgery next week (on my birthday).

“That means we are sorry to say we have to pull out of @wombatsofficial shows this month. We are wounded but to be honest, we are so excited to finally be able to move forward properly with nothing in our way.”

The Night Cafe released their debut EP Get Away from the Feeling in 2017 and their debut album, 0151, was released in 2019.