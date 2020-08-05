Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding' and marriage to Leila George

Sean Penn is a married man once again, tying the knot with actress Leila George in what he's describing as a "COVID wedding."

The "Mystic River" actor, 60, confirmed the nuptials in a recent talk show appearance.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," showing off his wedding band. "By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way."

Penn joked that the pandemic afforded him some "socially liberating factors" regarding the stress-free event.

George, 28, is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio. She can next be seen in James Franco's upcoming film, "The Long Home."

Penn shares two kids, 29-year-old Dylan Frances and 28-year-old Jack, with ex-wife Robin Wright. He was also famously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

