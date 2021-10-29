Sean Spicer Rips Joe Biden For Something Donald Trump Did Many, Many Times

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Sean Spicer took issue with President Joe Biden’s claim that his Build Back Better deal will transform America and got roasted in response.

Spicer, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, on Thursday responded to Biden’s comments with this tweet:

Critics reminded the former White House Easter Bunny about Trump’s campaign slogan to Make America Great Again. They also suggested Biden’s 2020 election victory was a mandate to do exactly that ― transform the country.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

