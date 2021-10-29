Sean Spicer Rips Joe Biden For Something Donald Trump Did Many, Many Times

Sean Spicer took issue with President Joe Biden’s claim that his Build Back Better deal will transform America and got roasted in response.

Spicer, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, on Thursday responded to Biden’s comments with this tweet:

What? When did anyone ask to “transform” America? pic.twitter.com/6c7nR6kaoo — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 28, 2021

Critics reminded the former White House Easter Bunny about Trump’s campaign slogan to Make America Great Again. They also suggested Biden’s 2020 election victory was a mandate to do exactly that ― transform the country.

Right, we should Make America Great Again, Again instead. 😐 — Carrie (don’t take me to prom) (@iamofdaniel) October 28, 2021

On November 3, 2020. The election that Trump lost fair and square. — Caroll Thompson (@CarollBarrel) October 28, 2021

When did anyone ask to “Make America Great Again”? — Charles L. Freeman (@charleslfreemn) October 28, 2021

November 3, 2020. A landslide of voters asked for it. — (((Space Laser Jebus))) (@the_real_Lord) October 28, 2021

on November 3, 2020 — s (@scrlovelife) October 28, 2021

It was called an election. — L. Ron Howard (@GrwnAssKid2) October 28, 2021

I know right, it's like make America great again. Unbelievable. — JF Welsh (@jfwelsh16) October 28, 2021

Back in November 2020. That’s what the whole vote was about. — David Johnson (@DJFriar94) October 28, 2021

When did anyone ask that you Make America Great Again?

FYI: America was already great until Trump the disgraced, twice impeached, one term former president came along. https://t.co/rLBk7aVn90 — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) October 28, 2021

When trump lost by millions of votes on Election Day in 2020. — Mike (@Foti925) October 28, 2021

No one asked you to lie, but you still did it. — mikey babb (@that_mikeyguy) October 28, 2021

Called the election champ try picking up a book when your not in the bushes you might learn something 😉 — Leon M. Tails Prower (@Big_Evil6) October 28, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...