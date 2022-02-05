Sean Spicer’s White House Spin Tweet Spectacularly Backfires
- Sean SpicerFormer White House Press Secretary
- Donald Trump
Sean Spicer confessed to eating crow after a tweet attempting to attack President Joe Biden aged awfully.
Spicer, who defended Donald Trump’s lies during his time as White House press secretary, wrote on Twitter late Thursday that “the White House spin on tomorrow’s jobs report will be fun.”
the White House spin on tomorrow's jobs report will be fun
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 4, 2022
The “Dancing With The Stars” alum and the now-Newsmax host was buried in ridicule, though, when on Friday morning economists’ gloomy predictions were proved wrong and the report revealed almost half a million more jobs in January.
Sorry my friend just heating up some crow for breakfast https://t.co/yEyKOQ9h0a
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 4, 2022
Mockingly asked by CNN analyst Bakari Sellers to “tell me more,” Spicer replied: “Sorry my friend just heating up some crow for breakfast.”
No need to spin or dance around anything, unlike you on that stint after the White House. https://t.co/Uquc8INFul
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2022
Spin? Like “ Holy shit these are the best numbers since the beginning of the country! That’s Not spin it’s … fact. https://t.co/IFmtvs3Zft
— Titus (@TitusNation) February 5, 2022
This tweet aged well https://t.co/ca0nEHiXTb
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 4, 2022
This didn’t age well. And it’s only 11 hours old. 😬 https://t.co/x1BQvJmxuf
— Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) February 4, 2022
Stick to defending crowd sizes https://t.co/KMozdE861L
— paul cicchini (@epcicchini) February 4, 2022
Aged like mayonnaise in the sun. 😆😆😆 https://t.co/2an1rRh7fd
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 5, 2022
This is the kind of sharp political thinking that led to Sean Spicer's legendary career of being fired by Donald Trump. https://t.co/W4aJTG6Hy1
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 4, 2022
Continuing to back the wrong horses is Sean's super power. https://t.co/8Dlt2aYAcX
— Jamal Yaseem Igle, The Traveler has come! (@JAMALIGLE) February 4, 2022
This didn’t age well. At. All. @seanspicer Welcome to the #BidenBoomhttps://t.co/f8Wb80jizz
— John G Hertzler (@JGHertzler) February 4, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.