Sean Spicer’s White House Spin Tweet Spectacularly Backfires

Lee Moran
·2 min read
  • Sean Spicer
    Sean Spicer
    Former White House Press Secretary
  • Donald Trump

Sean Spicer confessed to eating crow after a tweet attempting to attack President Joe Biden aged awfully.

Spicer, who defended Donald Trump’s lies during his time as White House press secretary, wrote on Twitter late Thursday that “the White House spin on tomorrow’s jobs report will be fun.”

The “Dancing With The Stars” alum and the now-Newsmax host was buried in ridicule, though, when on Friday morning economists’ gloomy predictions were proved wrong and the report revealed almost half a million more jobs in January.

Mockingly asked by CNN analyst Bakari Sellers to “tell me more,” Spicer replied: “Sorry my friend just heating up some crow for breakfast.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

