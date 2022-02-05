Sean Spicer’s White House Spin Tweet Spectacularly Backfires

Sean Spicer confessed to eating crow after a tweet attempting to attack President Joe Biden aged awfully.

Spicer, who defended Donald Trump’s lies during his time as White House press secretary, wrote on Twitter late Thursday that “the White House spin on tomorrow’s jobs report will be fun.”

the White House spin on tomorrow's jobs report will be fun — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 4, 2022

The “Dancing With The Stars” alum and the now-Newsmax host was buried in ridicule, though, when on Friday morning economists’ gloomy predictions were proved wrong and the report revealed almost half a million more jobs in January.

Sorry my friend just heating up some crow for breakfast https://t.co/yEyKOQ9h0a — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 4, 2022

Mockingly asked by CNN analyst Bakari Sellers to “tell me more,” Spicer replied: “Sorry my friend just heating up some crow for breakfast.”

No need to spin or dance around anything, unlike you on that stint after the White House. https://t.co/Uquc8INFul — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2022

Spin? Like “ Holy shit these are the best numbers since the beginning of the country! That’s Not spin it’s … fact. https://t.co/IFmtvs3Zft — Titus (@TitusNation) February 5, 2022

This tweet aged well https://t.co/ca0nEHiXTb — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 4, 2022

This didn’t age well. And it’s only 11 hours old. 😬 https://t.co/x1BQvJmxuf — Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) February 4, 2022

Stick to defending crowd sizes https://t.co/KMozdE861L — paul cicchini (@epcicchini) February 4, 2022

Aged like mayonnaise in the sun. 😆😆😆 https://t.co/2an1rRh7fd — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 5, 2022

This is the kind of sharp political thinking that led to Sean Spicer's legendary career of being fired by Donald Trump. https://t.co/W4aJTG6Hy1 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 4, 2022

Continuing to back the wrong horses is Sean's super power. https://t.co/8Dlt2aYAcX — Jamal Yaseem Igle, The Traveler has come! (@JAMALIGLE) February 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

