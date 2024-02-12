Sean Williams ordered to appear in court Monday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Accused child rapist Sean Williams has been ordered to appear in court Monday afternoon in Greeneville.

An order by a United States District Judge states Williams must appear for a status conference on his federal charges. Williams faces federal production of child pornography, escape and ammunition charges.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE SEAN WILLIAMS CASE

He is set to appear in court at 1 p.m.

The court will also address Williams’ attorney’s motion to continue the case.

Williams, a former Johnson City businessman, also faces state charges of child rape. Williams is also central to two lawsuits against the City of Johnson City, which allege he raped several women. Williams has not been charged regarding those allegations.

In October 2023, Williams escaped federal custody while en route to the courthouse in Greeneville. He remained a fugitive for more than a month until he was captured in Pinellas County, Florida.

