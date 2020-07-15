Seaport is latest hit by Iran mystery fires

At least seven ships have reportedly caught fire at Iran's Bushehr seaport, marking what appears to be the latest in a series of fires and explosions around the country -- some of which have hit sensitive sites.

Iran's Tasnim news agency says no casualties have been reported.

The state broadcaster showed firefighters tackling clouds of smoke at a shipyard at the southern port on the Gulf. The cause is not currently known.

There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear, and industrial facilities since late June, including a fire at Iran's underground Natanz nuclear facility.

State run media have speculated sabotage or attacks from the United States or Israel.

Earlier this month Benny Gantz, Israel's defense minister, said that his country was not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran.