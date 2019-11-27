Seaport Updates Estimates for 3 Sinking Cannabis Stocks

Last week saw a landmark decision by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, which approved a bill advocating the decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level. Pending approval by the House of Representatives and Senate, this could mean full scale legalization in the U.S.

The good news instigated a bit of a rally across cannabis stocks, and a timely one at that, too. The cannabis industry has had a rough ride this year, with many leading names struggling in the market due to a variety of reasons, from retail delays to congestion at the wholesale level to regulatory uncertainty.

The cannabis industry is still in its nascent stages, and the young sector is still finding its feet. Seaport Global’s Brett Hundley has been keeping a close eye, noting, “The breadth of product offering rushing to market is incredibly wide and diverse. The prospect of trying to pick winners and losers at this juncture is challenging, to say the least.”

With Q3 reports recently filed, Hundley decided to reassess his position on three cannabis stocks, which have seen their prices trend downward this year. Let’s have a look at some of the analyst’s findings.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

“I believe the children are our future,” so the song goes. Aurora Cannabis hopes so too, as ACB is the most held stock on millennial user-heavy investing app, Robinhood.

Popularity, though, doesn’t always equate to success. Aurora, the world’s second largest cannabis company, recently experienced a sell-off following a disappointing earnings report.

Following Aurora’s earnings report, Hundley has updated his financial model, noting “Our new model includes a draw-down of forward production expectations, offset by an improved pricing assumption. As a result, our forward sales forecasts move higher, including new FY2020 and FY2021 estimates of $400.5MM and $522.2MM, respectively. We now expect a deeper-than-anticipated EBITDA loss in FY2020, built mainly on a higher SG&A assumption. We now project an EBITDA loss of $98.8MM in FY2020, followed by a forecasted loss of $33.8MM in FY2021.”

As a result, Hundley reiterates a Neutral rating (i.e. "hold") on Aurora stock without providing a price target. (To watch Hundley's track record, click here)

The rest of the Street’s take is split on Aurora. 5 Buy ratings, 5 Holds, and 2 Sells received in the last three months give the cannabis giant a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. Is Aurora stock overvalued or undervalued based on these ratings? The average price target stands tall at $4.97, putting the upside potential at a hefty 99%. (See Aurora stock analysis on TipRanks)

Tilray (TLRY)

Canadian cannabis company, Tilray, has led the charge on several fronts. The company was the first medical cannabis producer in North America to be GMP certified, the first cannabis company to IPO on the Nasdaq, and the first Canadian cannabis company to legally export medical cannabis to the U.S. for a clinical trial.

As the saying goes, though, you’re only as good as your last performance, and the Tilray show has not been without its share of glitches over the last year.

Year-to-date, the cannabis producer’s share price has tumbled down, losing roughly 70% of its value. A negative cash flow and the acquisition of the world’s largest hemp foods manufacturer, Manitoba Harvest, completed earlier this year, have exerted heavy downward pressure.