A search for 5 missing Marines

Search underway for 5 Marines after helicopter mishap

A search-and-rescue operation is underway for five Marines after a United States military helicopter carrying them to Southern California went missing Wednesday. The search began when the helicopter, which departed from Nevada on a "routine training flight," was reported overdue. The aircraft was later located by civil authorities in Pine Valley, California, a mountainous region near the Cleveland National Forest about 35 miles east of downtown San Diego. But the condition of Marines aboard remains unknown. 📍 Here's the latest.

Back-to-back defeats for House GOP

"Not good." "Very frustrating." "Embarrassing." That's how Republicans in the House described perhaps one of their most demoralizing and confusing days in recent memory. GOP leaders on Tuesday called votes on two key legislative priorities for Republicans: impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and funding U.S. aid to Israel. Those votes failed in back-to-back, stunning losses. The failure of both bills casts a dark cloud over House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as he looks to the House's next legislative fights. 🔎 A look at the issues facing lawmakers.

Netanyahu: Cease-fire offer 'delusional'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Wednesday the concessions sought by Hamas leaders in their counter to the latest cease-fire proposal, saying meeting their terms would result in disaster for his country. A "crushing" military victory over the militants can be obtained within months, Netanyahu said, calling Hamas' demands "delusional."

Hamas proposed a 135-day cease-fire plan that would include the release of the remaining hostages, withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and an end to a war that has killed tens of thousands and left the enclave in ruins. 👉 Follow our live updates.

Gaza. Iran. The Saudis. What do Yemen's Houthis really want?

All about that sports streaming megadeal

Coming this fall to a screen near you: Sports! Lots of them. Three of the top television companies in American sports – ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery – delivered a bombshell Tuesday, announcing a joint “all-in-one” streaming service that will provide content from all the major pro sports leagues, plus college football and basketball, and more. The companies otherwise are competitors with each other for viewers, advertising revenue and sports media rights, but in this case are joining to form a new streaming app scheduled to launch this fall. But what does that mean to the average sports viewer? 🏈 Here's a look at what we know.

