Search for 5 more suspects wanted in assault of 2 officers in Times Square
The search continues for at least five other people involved in a fight in front of the migrant shelter on 42nd Street in Times Square.
As GenAI tools begin to transform the music industry in incredible -- and in some cases ethically problematic -- ways, Google is ramping up its investments in AI tech to create new songs and lyrics. The search giant today unveiled MusicFX, an upgrade to MusicLM, the music-generating tool Google released last year. MusicFX can create ditties up to 70 seconds in length and music loops, delivering what Google claims is "higher-quality" and "faster" music generation.
Google is rolling out a number of generative AI updates, including a new text-to-image tool called ImageFX. Meanwhile, people in most countries can now generate images in the Bard chatbot for free.
Yeehaw! Reality TV goes rural this week with the premiere of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2.
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants the commission to officially recognize calls that use AI-generated voices as "artificial," which would make the use of voice cloning technologies in robocalls illegal.
Y Combinator President Garry Tan’s online rant tweet may be deleted from X, however, the effects are lingering, especially for three San Francisco supervisors who have now received threats. Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar and Dean Preston received threatening letters to their home this week, as first reported by the outlet Mission Local.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
Autonomous vehicle company Motional is losing capital support from one of its primary backers as it aims to commercialize a robotaxi service in 2024. Automotive supplier Aptiv -- the other half of a $4 billion joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional -- said Wednesday it will no longer allocate capital toward the endeavor. "While our Motional joint venture continues to make progress on their technology roadmap, we've decided to no longer allocate capital to Motional and are pursuing alternatives to further reduce our ownership interest," Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.
How the Fed's decision on interest rates affects savings products, various types of loans, and credit cards.
No one likes robocalls to begin with, but using AI-generated voices of people like President Biden makes them even worse. As such the FCC is proposing that using voice cloning tech in robocalls be ruled fundamentally illegal, making it easier to charge the operators of these frauds. You may ask why it's necessary if robocalls are illegal to begin with.
Commerce platform Shopify is releasing new features for its Winter Edition rollout, including an AI-powered media editor to enhance product images, improved semantic search and a better way for merchants to showcase different variants of a product. Similarly, Shopify wants to help merchants edit their product images' backgrounds and scenes using this tech. In the Magic Media Editor, merchants can select a type from seven styles — Minimal, Vibrant, Natural, Urban, Regged, Refined and Surreal — or type a prompt to generate a new background.
Why is Biden threatening to block some natural gas exports? Your electricity bill might have something to do with it.
The label said it's been pressing TikTok on three critical issues — appropriate compensation for artists and songwriters, protections from artificial intelligence, and online safety for TikTok users.
On the eve of Wednesday's Big Tech hearing (both Big Tech and a big hearing — five CEOs are testifying as we speak), Microsoft stepped up to back a controversial bill that aims to protect children from the dangers of social media. In the early hours of the hearing, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also climbed aboard. "Senator, we support KOSA and we'll continue to make sure that it accelerates and make sure to continue to offer community for teens that are seeking that voice," Yaccarino said when asked if X, formerly Twitter, will support the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).
You won't sacrifice comfort for a sleek silhouette — shoppers say these slacks are forgiving and easy to wear.
Block, the fintech company whose subsidiaries include Square, Cash App and Afterpay, is laying off staff at a tumultuous time for tech industry workers. The layoffs were executed this morning and affected staff in the Cash App, foundational and Square arms of Block. Reportedly, around 1,000 people -- or 10% of Block's headcount -- were impacted.
Samsung has failed to recover from the sharp decline in profit it experienced in 2022.
Block is the latest major tech company to conduct large-sale layoffs. The company is reportedly letting go around 1,000 workers, with Cash App, Foundational and Square bearing the brunt of the impact.
Move over, TikTok, Ofcom, the U.K. regulator enforcing the now official Online Safety Act, is gearing up to size up an even bigger target: search engines like Google and Bing and the role that they play in presenting self-injury, suicide and other harmful content at the click of a button -- particularly to underage users. A report commissioned by Ofcom and produced by the Network Contagion Research Institute found that major search engines -- including Google, Microsoft's Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and AOL -- become "one-click gateways" to such content by facilitating easy, quick access to web pages, images and videos.