Search for 8-year-old boy who disappeared in Michigan state park enters third day

Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing on a camping trip with his family in Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park over the weekend.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is also called "the Porkies" and has 60,000 acres of old-growth forest, waterfalls, rivers, trails and ridges, officials said on the state park's website.

The boy, Nante Niemi, is an 8-year-old second-grader in the Hurley School District in Wisconsin, a school administrator confirmed in an email.

Nante Niemi, missing eight-year-old boy in Porcupine Mountain State Park.

His mother, Jessica Buerger, told TV station WDIO that the boy was with family on an area of the Pinkerton trail when he went missing around 1 p.m. Saturday. The family goes on the same trip each year, she told the outlet.

The boy's mother said there have been fake posts about search parties and asked that people let officers search and do their jobs.

Park officials also posted Sunday and said there are dozens of agencies helping with the search.

On Sunday, the boy's school district posted about him on Facebook and said numerous people had asked how they could help.

"The Hurley School administration is in frequent communication with local authorities," the post read. "The local police are also aware that we stand by ready with 2 buses of volunteers waiting to go help search. Many professional agencies from Wisconsin and Michigan have been deployed throughout the area, and we are being told to please stay away from the area so they can best do their job."

The Iron County Sheriff's Office in Hurley, Wisconsin, where the boy is from, posted about the search as well and said deputies are on standby.

Michigan State Police and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Search for Nante Niemi, missing 8-year-old boy, continues in Michigan