Search for new Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director takes steps forward

The Abilene Chamber of Commerce has begun the search for a successor to longtime Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau president Nanci Liles.

Liles started her marketing career in 1982 at the Midland Chamber of Commerce, then came to Abilene in 1985 to serve as ACVB director.

She retired at the end of the year.

"Prior to Nanci’s departure, I formed a committee that will recommend a successor for (her) former role, which is being updated from director to vice president," said Doug Peters, the chamber's president and CEO.

The ACVB is a division of the chamber.

Peters is currently serving in an interim oversight position, he said, with on-site help from ACVB staff.

Plenty of possibilities

More than 30 people from across the Southwest have applied for the position, he said.

The search committee, comprised of local professionals who either serve or have served on the ACVB board, is being supported by a search firm, SearchWide Global, that specializes in destination marketing organizations, Peters said.

The company describes itself as an executive search firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism and convention and hotel and lodging industries.

The committee, in tandem with the search firm, will "undergo a difficult process of narrowing the candidate field to six for first-round interviews," Peters said.

"We will begin our virtual interviews over the next two weeks and conclude the interview process in early February with in-person, final interviews," Peters said.

At that time, the committee will make a recommendation.

"If no candidate is selected by the committee, the search process will reset and begin again," Peters said.

Strong leadership wanted

Ideally, the chamber is looking for someone with a strong working knowledge of destination marketing organizations, preferably with experience in Texas, Peters said.

The ACVB has eight full-time personnel.

"The successful candidate should have overall experience and a professional reputation that lends itself to staff and industry leadership, both locally and across Texas," he said.

Materials advertising the position saythe ACVB provides direct leadership in the bureau's mission to generate economic growth for the city by marketing it as a competitive, event, leisure and sports destination.

It also supports tourism development to expand the hospitality industry in Abilene, commanding a $1.7 million budget.

Peters said the chamber believes strongly that tourism marketing is a key component to the community's overall economic development efforts.

"This position is vital in continuing to ensure Abilene’s continued recognition as a top destination in both Texas and the Southwest," he said.

