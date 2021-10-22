Search in Abington, Mass. connected to missing Merrimack boy

Oct. 22—Police in Abington, Mass., are searching for evidence related to the disappearance of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, according to Plymouth County, Mass. District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz said investigators learned there could be "evidence related to the disappearance of Elijah Lewis" in the area just outside Brockton, Mass. Massachusetts State Police on Friday were searching the 600-acre Ames Nowell State Park in Abington.

"I'm confident that if that little boy is here, we're going to find him," Cruz said during a news conference Friday afternoon. "We're going to look here based on the info we've received."

Cruz said police would pause their search at dusk, and start again Saturday morning.

Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf, were arrested in New York City this week, after Lewis was reported missing by the Department of Children, Youth and Families a week ago.

Dauphinais, 35, faces three charges of felony witness tampering and two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. Stapf, 30, faces one charge of witness tampering and one charge of child endangerment. Both are being held without bail.

Last weekend, New Hampshire State Police were searching Nanticook Lake in Merrimack, near the home where Lewis and Dauphinais lived.