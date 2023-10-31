Search for accused Aaron Pennington resumes Tuesday near Camp Collier: What we know

The ground search for accused murderer Aaron Pennington resumed Tuesday morning on Kelton Street, where Camp Collier is located, although drones were being employed to search on the other side of Kelton Street as well.

State police drones were brought in about midday and were seen over Kelton St., away from the camp.

Pennington, 33, is accused of shooting his wife Brianne, in their home on Sunday, Oct. 22.

As of noon, state police vehicles and the canine unit were on site, and a state police pickup truck entered the site with its lights flashing.

Police have not yet commented on the situation, although the state police spokesperson said an update would be provided when the search concludes.

More: A week after Gardner murder there's no closure - what domestic violence advocates say

A Mass. State Police drone is seen overhead on Kelton St. in Gardner while state police are looking for Aaron Pennington

Breanne Pennington's obituary

Breanne's obituary was published on Tuesday, Oct. 31, by Boucher Funeral Home in Gardner. It states a funeral will be held at a later date, and asks memorial contributions be made to a GoFundMe account set up for the children's care.

"She especially loved being a mom to the 'lights of her life,' her four children, taking care of her family, going on walks, and spending every moment with them," reads her obituary. "Breanne will be missed by all who knew her and will be remembered as an intelligent, loving, kind, happy-go-lucky girl who always had a contagious smile on her face."

Breanne was a congregant of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of Gardner as was her husband. The couple had bought their Gardner home in 2022.

“Breanne was a glistening star in many people’s lives, starting from an early age. During her youth, she loved horses and was an accomplished rider. She was a member of 4H and took great pride in showing horses. Breanne excelled in all things science. She loved to sing and was a member of her high school and church choirs. In her adult years, she enjoyed doing makeup, both for herself and others. Breanne had a passion for raising exotic chickens in her yard,” reads her obituary.

Her parents are Robert V. and Elizabeth A. (Handley) Hull of Montgomery, Texas. In addition to her four children and her parents, she is survived by her brother, Brandon Hull of Spring, Texas; four half-siblings, Bryce and Brooke Pertile, both of Tacoma, Washington, and Pete and Julianne Robinson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

GoFundMe created for Pennington children

Jeffrey Hull of Missouri started a GoFundMe account for the Pennington children on Thursday. Breanne Pennington's uncle said her extended family is working to create a plan for the children.

The children, who are ages 2, 5, 7 and 9, were in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Family Services as of last week, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early.

"As an extended family, we are trying plan for the future of her four children. We are trying to create a loving home for them. Please help us provide for their physical, emotional, and educational needs as they recover from this traumatic event," reads the message on the GoFundMe page.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner search for Aaron Pennington ongoing; Breanne's obituary released