Search on for Alaska hiker charged by bears on mountain trail

·1 min read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - Search teams in Alaska were looking on Wednesday for a hiker who has been missing since early Tuesday morning when she reported being menaced by bears on a mountain trail near Anchorage.

The search was launched after the hiker phoned her husband for help, telling him she had been charged by "multiple bears," the Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. She told her husband she discharged bear spray at the attacking animals.

Soon after her call for help, she stopped responding to phone calls and text messages, the troopers said. The hiker’s name was not released.

The troopers, the Alaska National Guard, volunteers and search dogs have been scouring the trail area since early Tuesday by ground and by air, the trooper statement said.

The search site is Pioneer Peak, about 40 miles northwest of Anchorage.

Over the weekend a bear mauled sleeping campers in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. The campers were attacked in their tent at about midnight on Saturday, said Leah Eskelin, a refuge ranger.

The injured campers got quick help from other campers in the area and were able to leave the area, she said.

(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake

    A Colorado baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple violated the state’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a birthday cake for a transgender woman, a state judge has ruled. In Tuesday’s ruling, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones said Autumn Scardina was denied a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition on her birthday because of her transgender status in violation of the law. While Jack Phillips said he could not make the cake because of its message, Jones said the case was about a refusal to sell a product, not compelled speech.

  • DeSantis may bypass Cabinet for environmental pick. Does that violate the Constitution?

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he may try to bypass Cabinet approval of his next environmental secretary to avoid a veto by top Democratic rival, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

  • Educator group blasts LR5 board for ousting decorated superintendent over ‘politics’

    In a complicated year strained by COVID-19, Melton “never lost sight of what was most important,” the group said.

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble up before Putin-Biden meet in political risk-filled week

    Russia's rouble snapped a four-day losing streak on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices and hopes that an upcoming meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents could help improve severely strained ties between the two nations. The currency was up 0.2%, just before an 1100 GMT meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva. "We think it likely that we will receive a number of constructive headlines in terms of a friendlier framework for future discussion," said Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said.

  • 2 South Carolina executions halted until firing squad formed

    The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the planned executions of two inmates by electrocution, saying they cannot be put to death until they truly have the choice of a firing squad option set out in the state's newly revised capital punishment law. The high court halted this month's scheduled executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens, writing that corrections officials need to put together a firing squad so that inmates can really choose between that or the electric chair. The executions were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

  • Fed holds interest rates steady, raises inflation forecast

    The Fed drastically raised its forecast for inflation and shifted up the timeline for a rate hike.

  • Denmark's Templafy raises $60M for its B2B SaaS platform that does business document creation

    Templafy, a Denmark-born B2B SaaS platform that does business document creation, has raised a $60 million D round of funding led by Blue Cloud Ventures. All previous investors also participated, including Insight Partners, Seed Capital, Dawn Capital and Damgaard Company. Templafy has now raised a total of $125 million.

  • ‘Hallucinating big time’ in extreme heat, lost hiker rescued near California mountain

    The 64-year-old woman ran out of food and water on the second day of her three-day ordeal.

  • Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal

    An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave brought more triple-digit temperatures Wednesday to a large swath of the U.S. West, raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decadeslong drought. Phoenix, which is seeing some of the highest temperatures this week, was expected to hit 115 degrees (46 Celsius) Wednesday and 117 the next two days, the National Weather Service said. “Heat waves are getting worse in the West because the soil is so dry” from the region's megadrought, said Park Williams, a University of California, Los Angeles, climate and fire scientist who has calculated that soil in the western half of the nation is the driest it has been since 1895.

  • Widower of ex-Mississippi politician slams investigations into deaths of wife, sister

    Brandon Henley says the sheriff's office didn't care about his sister's death until his wife was killed on the same property where his sister's body was found.

  • Top Crop Traders See ‘Mini-Supercycle’ on China and Biofuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s top agricultural traders said crop markets are in a “mini-supercycle” that could last half a decade, driven by increased demand for biofuels and continued grains buying from China.“Yes we are in a supercycle,” Alex Sanfeliu, group leader of Cargill Inc.’s world trading group, told the FT Commodities Global Summit. “Let’s call it a mini-supercycle.”The high prices could last for two to four years, said Sanfeliu. Rising demand for biofuels will drive a massive jum

  • U.K. to Import Norway’s Cheap Hydro-Power Along Sub-Sea Cable

    (Bloomberg) -- The first megawatts of electricity will flow between Norway and the U.K. Wednesday along the longest submarine power cable in the world. Once fully operational Britain is expected to import supplies of low carbon power on a regular basis.Tests on the 1,400-megawatt, 450-mile long cable will be complete in time to transport power from Norway’s hydro reserves this winter. In return, Britain will be able to send Norway its excess wind-generated power.“We expect Norway to export fairl

  • Trump supporters organise ‘Trumparilla’ boat parade to mark his 75th birthday

    About 200 people participated in the boat parade

  • America is sick and tired of its old clothes: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

  • Hundreds of New Yorkers have been told their covid shots were defective

    ‘After consulting Pfizer, NYC Department of Health sent out an email on our behalf alerting everyone to return for another vaccine,’ company responsible for mistake tells The Independent in statement

  • Disneyland among California theme parks lifting mask requirements for vaccinated guests

    California's theme parks are welcoming back out-of-state guests with looser COVID-19 restrictions starting Tuesday.

  • Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following accident

    The movie and TV star died after being involved in a scooter collision 10 days ago in New York.

  • Australia moves Biloela refugee family after criticism

    Two asylum seekers and their children had been detained on Christmas Island for the past two years.

  • Breakout hit thriller 'Cruel Summer' will return for a second season

    Showrunner Tia Napolitano told Insider on Monday that "Cruel Summer's" just-ordered season 2 is still "a big question mark" for the writers.

  • Report: 27 percent of Lexington city employees are Black but most hold low-paying jobs

    Lexington is trying to increase the number of people of color in higher-paying jobs across government. Will it work?