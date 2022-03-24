Search area widened for 2nd black box in China Eastern crash

WUZHOU, China (AP) — The search area was expanded Thursday for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger jet that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Off-and-on rain was impeding the search for a second straight day. One of the black boxes, believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, was found Wednesday. Its outer casing was damaged but the orange cylinder was relatively intact, investigators said.

The Boeing 737-800 was cruising at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it suddenly nose-dived into a remote mountainous area on Monday, setting off a fire in the surrounding forest that could be seen in NASA satellite images. No survivors have been found.

Searchers have been using hand tools, metal detectors, drones and sniffer dogs to comb the heavily forested and steep slopes. Wallets, identity and bank cards and human remains have been found.

CCTV news showed police in olive- and dark-colored rain gear standing in a cleared area on Thursday, some with bare or white-gloved hands atop long-handled tools that appear to be shovels or sickles. They all wore surgical masks.

Recovering the so-called black boxes — they are usually painted orange for visibility — is considered key to figuring out what caused the crash.

Cockpit voice recorders can capture voices, audio alerts and background sounds from the engine or even switches being moved. The flight data recorder stores information about the plane’s airspeed, altitude and direction up or down, as well as pilot actions and the performance of important systems.

Investigators have said it is too early to speculate on the cause. An air-traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply, but got no reply, officials have said.

The China Eastern flight was headed from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub on China's southeastern coast. China Eastern, headquartered in Shanghai, is one of China's four major airlines.

  • China says black box from crashed plane is a cockpit recorder

    STORY: Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the Boeing 737-800 jet suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent before landing.Aircraft wreckage and human tissue fragments were also found near the crash site, Zheng Xi said, who is the chief of the fire and rescue corps of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," Zhu said, adding that the black box is being sent to an institute in Beijing for decoding, although how long that takes would depend on the extent of the damage.

  • 737 crash update: Black box found; jet approached speed of sound on descent

    More details have emerged from China on the Monday crash of a Boeing Co. 737-800 believed to have killed all 132 people aboard the aircraft. Chinese state media has reported that one of two black boxes on the aircraft has been found, but that no survivors had been found. Data from FlightRadar24 shows China Eastern Airlines 737 reached a cruising altitude of around 29,000 feet before it began a sudden descent.

  • China plane crash: Human remains found amid wreckage

    The China Eastern plane was carrying 132 people, and there has been no sign of survivors so far.

  • EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash

    The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside. One day after the China Eastern Airlines flight plunged from the sky, there are more questions than answers.

  • Black box found from crashed China Eastern Jet

    STORY: The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, with aviation authorities warning that their investigation would be very difficult because of the severe damage to the aircraft."Due to the serious damage to the appearance of this recorder, the investigation team is confirming whether this recorder is a flight data recorder or a voice recorder, which is currently being confirmed," said Mao Yanfend, the director of the accident investigation department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).Heavy rain in southern China on Wednesday halted the search for victims and flight information from black boxes that could tell why the passenger plane plunged into a mountainside two days earlier with 132 people on board.Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast, when the Boeing 737-800 jet suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it would normally start to descend ahead of its landing.

