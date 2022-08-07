Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Columbia man wanted after shooting, police say

A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” Columbia man who’s wanted on multiple charges after an early morning shooting, the Irmo Police Department said Sunday.

Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, is wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said in a news release.

The charges stem from an overnight incident at an apartment complex.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic incident and shooting at the Irmo Village Apartment Complex, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard.

Officers found a person who was shot in the leg, and were able to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, police said.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the release. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

Officers learned that Canty was armed with a gun when he forced his way into the apartment where he assaulted the occupant of the residence and shot another person, according to the release.

Canty then drove away in a white 2010 Lexus ES300, with a South Carolina license plate tag “NJN979,” police said.

Information on the condition of the assault victim was not available. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the attack and shooting.

Anyone with information about Canty, his whereabouts, or the shooting, is asked to call police at 803-785-2521, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.