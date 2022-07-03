Search for armed and dangerous killer after bodies found in motel room, SC cops say

Two men died overnight in a shooting and a search is underway for their killers, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The bodies of a 39- and 40-year-old were found in a room at the Days Inn in the 2600 block of U.S. 1/Columbia Highway, the sheriff office said in a news release. That’s in Aiken, just off Exit 22 on Interstate 20.

At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the motel, according to the release. When they arrived, deputies were directed to room 229 where they found the men who suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The men died at the scene, according to the release.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the men after notifying their families.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire. Whoever killed the men should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the shooting, along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important,” the sheriff’s office said.