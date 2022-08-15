Search for armed and dangerous man after body found at Midlands business, SC cops say

A search is underway for an armed and dangerous man who is wanted after a Midlands man’s body was recently found at the auto repair garage where he worked, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search is for Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

Robinson, 24, is wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the July shooting death of Willie McDuffie, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Major Randall Stewart told The State that Robinson is not currently wanted for murder, but he could face more charges.

Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson is a wanted man the sheriff’s office called armed and dangerous.

Robinson is accused of conspiring with Priscilla Graves to use a weapon and rob McDuffie, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 28, Graves was arrested on a conspiracy to commit armed robbery charge, according to the sheriff’s office. After the initial arrest and more evidence was verified, Graves was also charged with murder on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 18, Graves lured McDuffie to the auto repair garage where he worked, the sheriff’s office said. At the maintenance shop in the 1500 block of Airport Road, McDuffie was robbed of a large sum of money and shot several times, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 70-year-old Lee County resident died at the scene, and his body wasn’t found until the following morning, when the maintenance shop was about to open for business, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office described Robinson as a 5-foot-4, 135-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Robinson, who the sheriff’s office said “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Robinson, or the shooting, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In addition to Graves and Robinson, Stewart said there is another person of interest in the shooting.

The auto shop is close to North Main Street, not far from the intersection of Broad Street and U.S. 76. McDuffie worked there along with family members and friends, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We want to get closure for the family,” Stewart said. “They deserve it, they just opened that garage to help the little people.”

Robinson has been arrested in the past, Sumter County court records show.

In a December 2016 arrest, Robinson was charged with 13 counts of larceny (breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored), pleading guilty to five of them, in addition to two counts of financial transaction card fraud, pleading guilty to one of those charges, according to court records. In that same arrest, Robinson was also charged with criminal conspiracy, but that was not prosecuted, court records show.

Earlier in 2016, Robinson was found guilty of disturbing schools, according to court records.