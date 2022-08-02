Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ teenager wanted after shooting, Columbia police say

The Columbia Police Department said it’s searching for an armed and dangerous teenager wanted for a shooting in July.

Rayonne Ashford, 19, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace, police said Tuesday in a news release.

On July 1, Ashford shot another 19-year-old outside of a convenience store, according to the release.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police said officers responded to the Orange Party Shop at 2480 Millwood Ave. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to the Columbia Police Department within 45 seconds.

Officers were soon notified that a 19-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm that was not a life-threatening injury, according to the release.

Ashford argued with the 19-year-old victim and a 15-year-old male outside of the convenience store moments before shots were fired, police said.

The 15-year-old was not hit by gunfire and no other injuries were reported by the police.

Information about the argument, or what led to it, was not available but police said they don’t believe the gunfire was a random act of violence, and they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Immediately after the shooting, officers found multiple shell casings outside and inside of the business, and the ballistic evidence was used to aid the investigation, according to the release.

Arrest warrants for Ashford have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, and the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in the search, according to the release.

Ashford should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on Ashford, or the shooting, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.