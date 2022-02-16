Search for armed man who stole car with child inside, SC deputies say

A search is underway for an armed man who stole a car with a young boy inside Tuesday night in South Carolina, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Hours after the car was stolen, the 6-year-old was found safe and unharmed, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The manhunt continued for Rahem Laquan Devoe, 31, and the stolen Kia Optima, according to the release.

At about 8:15 p.m., Devoe took the black four-door car from 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway, the sheriff’s office said. That’s a Circle K gas station/convenience store in the Beech Island area, near the junction with Interstate 520, and not far from the state line between South Carolina and Georgia.

The child was seated in the backseat when the car was stolen, according to the release.

Devoe is not related to the child, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how the vehicle was stolen, or if it was carjacked, was not available.

At about 10:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the boy was located. There was no word on where the boy was, or how he was found.

Devoe and the car are still missing.

The sheriff’s office described Devoe as a 5-foot-11, 270-pound man, with black hair and brown eyes, saying he is armed with a handgun.

The Kia has a Georgia license plate with the number CRR9108, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Devoe or the car, or has information about the incident, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-642-1761, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.