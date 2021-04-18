The search begins for the next Honolulu Police Department chief

Peter Boylan, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·9 min read

Apr. 18—For the second time in four years the Honolulu Police Department is searching for new leadership after the demands of running the state's largest law enforcement agency brought an abrupt end to a veteran officer's career this month amid "rumors " and political finger-pointing.

The nationwide search for Honolulu's 12th chief will be steered by civilian police commissioners who boast a diverse array of professional and public service experience but have never selected a police chief.

The process will play out under scrutiny from newly elected Mayor Rick Blangiardi and a City Council majority of five first-term members. Honolulu's charter leaves the responsibility of selecting and dismissing the police chief to the Honolulu Police Commission, a seven-member panel appointed by the mayor. But that has never stopped elected officials and anyone with a voice from weighing in and attempting to influence the pick.

Commissioners must find a replacement for Chief Susan Ballard to take the helm of the 89-year-old Honolulu Police Department and earn the trust needed to lead more than 1, 800 sworn officers and 460 civilian personnel and rebuilding public confidence with a command staff that trusts one another and works well as a team.

Honolulu's next police chief faces a department-­wide audit, longstanding questions about overtime policies, a U.S. Department of the Treasury review of CARES Act expenditures and renewed concerns about the use of deadly force following two separate officer-­involved killings of two reportedly unarmed suspects this month.

An interim chief will be named to manage HPD as it continues to work through a fluid global health crisis and a nationwide clash of attitudes toward policing that has been amplified by racial discord, economic inequality and public outcry.

Challenges ahead The person who gets the permanent job will have no shortage of challenges and constituents.

"The next chief must understand how Honolulu is impacted by the military, tourism and economic challenges and how these factors impact residents, " Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman Shannon L. Alivado told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "As Honolulu recovers from the woes of the pandemic, there are many residents that continue to feel the impacts ... not only financially but mentally, as well. The next police chief must be able to work with other government agencies, private businesses and nonprofit providers in addressing the challenges facing the public, including mental health issues and increased drug use and crimes due to crisis."

Joining in the search with Alivado—an attorney and a department director with the Hawaiian Electric Co.—are former YMCA president and Family Court Judge Michael Broderick ; Carrie K.S. Okinaga, vice president of legal affairs and the University of Hawaii's general counsel, who once worked as the city's Corporation Counsel ; Richard Parry, a former CEO of Aloha Petroleum ; Gerard "Jerry " Gibson, a former vice president of Turtle Bay Resorts ; and Doug Chin, the city's former managing director who served in Congress and as a deputy prosecutor.

Blangiardi nominated former police officer Benjamin Mahi to fill the vacant seventh seat on the commission, but Mahi withdrew his nomination last week for unstated reasons.

For now, Alivado said the Police Commission's top priorities are naming an interim chief to step in when Ballard retires on June 1 and ensuring the selection of the next chief is sound, fair and timely.

"While the search for Honolulu's next chief of police may involve a search firm to assist with the process, the commission will be readily involved in the process and will ultimately select the next chief of police, " Alivado said.

The Police Commission is scheduled to meet Monday and again on Wednesday to undertake the first steps toward conducting a nationwide search.

Ballard, through a spokeswoman, declined to be interviewed by the Star-Advertiser. She announced her retirement this month following a poor annual review by the Police Commission and has not elaborated on the remarks she made in a video message :

"The Honolulu Police Commission has been taking a more active role in running the department, and it has become increasingly clear that I no longer have the trust and support of the Police Commission or the new mayoral administration, " Ballard said. "This, along with a rampant rumor campaign, has made it next to impossible for me to lead the department effectively."

Communication, along with leadership and management, is an area where Ballard received criticism during her annual review, even while she retains the support of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers union and has been praised by Alivado, other commissioners and fellow officers for her direct and transparent approach.

Changing leadership Ballard's historic selection as the first woman to lead HPD came in the wake of a federal investigation that led to the convictions of former Chief Louis M. Kea ­loha, two other police officers and Kealoha's wife, Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor.

Louis Kealoha retired after learning he was a target of an investigation into reports the Kealohas framed Katherine's uncle for the theft of the Kealohas' mailbox in order to cover up their botched scheme to steal a reverse mortgage from Katherine's grandmother to pay for the couple's lavish personal expenses.

Louis Kealoha was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and bank fraud in 2019 and is scheduled to begin a seven-year sentence in federal prison on June 1. Katherine Kealoha was immediately sent to the Federal Detention Center near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after her conviction and is serving 13 years on the same charges.

The Police Commission's nationwide search to replace Kealoha with Ballard took nearly a year.

Ballard joined HPD in 1985 and worked in various operational and administrative positions, including in narcotics and vice and the Downtown-Chinatown patrol district. As a commander, she led the Kaneohe and Kalihi patrol districts and the Finance, Training, and Central Receiving divisions, according to her department bio.

"Being the chief of police is never easy, " said Sheryl Sunia, a former HPD homicide detective who retired in 2009 and is now a criminal justice instructor at Hawaii Pacific University.

"Today, it's difficult being a leader because public perception may be wrong, unrealistic or uninformed. We sometimes forget that the Police Commission is made up of appointed officials by the mayor who have not gone through the training and experiences that officers have, " Sunia said.

"As a former officer, and not knowing all the circumstances, it is never easy to say what should have been done. A chief should be able to run their department as they see fit, if they show fairness, integrity and respect to all."

Communication and transparency with every rank of officer and the community are essential to successfully leading the department, Sunia said.

Demands of the job Ernest Y. Martin, an attorney and the longest-serving City Council chairman in Honolulu history, also highlighted the complicated demands of police leadership in Honolulu.

Martin said the police chief must be free to run the department as they see fit. He hopes the administration, council and HPD proactively educate the public about the challenges and complexities that officers face every day.

"The media, because of its limited scope and resources, only provides a constrained glimpse of the facts and circumstances that surround any specific case, and in most instances, 'drama sells, '" said Martin, who represented Central Oahu, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu from 2011 to 2019 and in prior leadership roles in the city administration. "I believe that the recent actions, regarding Chief Ballard's evaluation and recently commissioned audit of the department by the City Council, were well intended but misinterpreted.

"Going forward, all, including the chief, need to do a better job of fostering a relationship of cooperation in meeting the expectations of our community with respect to law enforcement. At the end of the day the 'blame game' never works."

City Council Chairman Tommy Waters said the next police chief will have to reverse troubling trends within HPD, among them a case clearance rate of 7.8 % for all crimes in 2019. Waters also stressed the need to refine the department's financial management.

He introduced a resolution unanimously approved by the City Council that calls for a management and fiscal audit of HPD after the U.S. Treasury requested an accounting of the department's federal CARES Act expenditures and officer overtime payments that ballooned from $23.6 million in 2017 to $38.3 million in fiscal year 2019.

"I believe that the City Council, Honolulu Police Department and the mayor's office all want the same thing—and that is to serve the people to the absolute best of our ability, " said Waters, an attorney who served as a deputy state public defender and previously chaired the state House Judiciary Committee as a state representative.

"The Council wants to be able to provide HPD with the funding and training that the department needs to succeed. In turn, we expect a department that is accountable to the public in its operations and management, " Waters said. "I'd like to see transparency, fair management practices and leadership in exploring ways to promote community engagement. At the Council, there has been significant discussion about the value of HPD's community programs in helping to bridge divides, as well as efforts to champion policies that will allow for first responder diversion to social services when they may be better able to handle certain situations."

SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu hopes the next chief will be promoted from within the department and focuses on education, recruitment and training of new officers in what he called the best police academy in the country.

He praised Ballard for her leadership during the pandemic and her work with SHOPO to advance policies affecting officers. Unlike her predecessors, her tenure was challenged by a pandemic, a flagging economy and rapidly changing perspectives on policing spurred by nationwide coverage of police shootings and bad behavior that is often limited to a tiny percentage of a police department's officers, he argued.

"It is escalating and getting worse, " Lutu said. "It is a profession that few people want to do. And who blames them ?"

Recommended Stories

  • A leading conspiracy theorist who thought COVID-19 was a hoax died from the virus after hosting illegal house parties

    A high-profile conspiracy theorist from Norway, who shared false information about the pandemic online, has died from COVID-19, officials say.

  • Neighbor who tossed an elderly Jewish woman off a balcony while yelling 'Allahu Akbar' avoids trial because he smoked weed

    A court ruled that Kobili Traoré, a drug dealer who smoked cannabis every day, will not go to trial for murdering Orthodox Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017.

  • Australia, largely free of COVID-19, in no hurry to reopen borders - PM

    Australia is no hurry to reopen its international borders and risk the country's nearly coronavirus-free lifestyle, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. Australia closed its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents in March 2020 and has been permitting only limited international arrivals in recent months, mainly its citizens returning from abroad. The border closure, together with snap lockdowns, swift contact tracking and high community compliance with health measures, have made Australia one of the world's most successful countries in curbing the pandemic, limiting coronavirus cases to under 29,500 infections and 910 deaths.

  • Duke of Edinburgh volunteers restore plane flown by Prince Philip over 60 years ago

    A plane flown by Prince Philip over 60 years ago will take to the skies again after being restored by Duke of Edinburgh Award volunteers. The Duke, who passed away aged 99, became the only senior royal to pilot a single-seat aircraft when he flew solo in the Druine Turbulent in 1959. He took off from White Waltham Airfield in Berkshire and spent 45 minutes in the air unassisted. The following year the Duke's equerry, retired air vice marshal Sir John Severne, piloted the plane to victory at the King's Cup Air Race. But the plane was sold and languished in a storage shed for 25 years before volunteers at Derby Aero Club found it and embarked on a eight-year restoration project. Martin Jones, chairman of the club, expects the plane to be airborne later this year.

  • How Meghan ensured she had a part in Prince Philip's funeral – with a handwritten note on wreath

    The Duchess of Sussex wrote the card attached to the wreath sent by her and Prince Harry to ensure that, in a small way, she played a part in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service. Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, had hoped to attend the ceremony but was advised against travelling by her doctor. The 39-year-old was watching the funeral on television at home in Montecito, California. The Sussexes' tribute was among nine family wreaths laid in the Quire of St George's Chapel, propped against the stalls on each side of the Duke's coffin. Buckingham Palace aides declined to provide details of the other wreaths, saying they were private. But a source close to the Sussexes confirmed that theirs had been designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, a Cotswold florist known for her natural, rustic arrangements. The variety of locally sourced flowers, some of which were picked from the designer's garden, were chosen due to their particular significance.

  • 2 teens taken to hospital in crash Saturday night after driver speeds, hits building

    The driver also struck a fire hydrant.

  • Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has a double-digit lead over Gov. Greg Abbott in latest Texas gubernatorial election poll

    The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor has not yet declared his candidacy for Texas governor but has said that running is a "true consideration."

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • About a dozen OAN employees have quit in recent months as some staffers don't believe the stories run on air, report says

    The New York Times reported that several employees have left the network in recent months following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • 'No personal liberties were taken away': Joe Scarborough blasts Jim Jordan for spreading 'lies' about Fauci

    "They have lied about Fauci," said Scarborough, the MSNBC host and former GOP congressman. "They have spread conspiracy theories about Fauci."

  • COVID-19 cases in Florida since the spring break have surged and deaths from new variants are mounting

    As of Thursday, there were 5,177 cases involving variants of concern in Florida - six times higher than mid-March, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

  • Biden news - live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as Capitol rioters attempt a ‘journalist’ defence

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • Photos of Prince Harry and Prince William walking apart at Prince Philip’s funeral don’t show the whole picture of their relationship

    Prince Harry and Prince William walked separately at Prince Philip's funeral, with Peter Phillips separating them, as Buckingham Palace had planned.

  • Zack Snyder confirms Wayne T. Carr would have played Green Lantern in his 4-hour 'Justice League' movie

    During a conversation at Justice Con 2021, Snyder confirmed that Wayne T. Carr would have played John Stewart in his "Snyder Cut."

  • GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

    Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him atop the Republican Party is already beginning. Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.

  • Breonna Taylor’s mother blasts Black Lives Matter movement

    Tamika Palmer slams BLM Louisville and Kentucky state representative Attica Scott as frauds

  • One America News Network Stays True to Trump

    Months after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, One America News Network, a right-wing cable news channel available in some 35 million households, has continued to broadcast segments questioning the validity of the 2020 presidential election. “There’s still serious doubts about who’s actually president,” OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in a March 28 report. That segment was one in a spate of similar reports from a channel that has become a kind of Trump TV for the post-Trump age, an outlet whose reporting has aligned with the former president’s grievances at a time when he is barred from major social media platforms. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Some of OAN’s coverage has not had the full support of the staff. In interviews with 18 current and former OAN newsroom employees, 16 said the channel had broadcast reports that they considered misleading, inaccurate or untrue. To go by much of OAN’s reporting, it is almost as if a transfer of power had never taken place. The channel did not broadcast live coverage of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address. Into April, news articles on the OAN website consistently referred to Donald Trump as “President Trump” and to Biden as just “Joe Biden” or “Biden.” That practice is not followed by other news organizations, including the OAN competitor Newsmax, a conservative cable channel and news site. OAN has also promoted the debunked theory that the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were left-wing agitators. Toward the end of a March 4 news segment that described the attack as the work of “antifa” and “anti-Trump extremists” — and referred to the president as “Beijing Biden” — Sharp said, “History will show it was the Democrats, and not the Republicans, who called for this violence.” Investigations have found no evidence that people who identify with antifa, a loose collective of anti-fascist activists, were involved in the Capitol riot. Charles Herring, president of Herring Networks, the company that owns OAN, defended the reports casting doubt on the election. “Based on our investigations, voter irregularities clearly took place in the November 2020 election,” he said. “The real question is to what extent.” Herring Networks was founded by Herring’s father, tech entrepreneur Robert Herring, who at age 79 runs OAN with Charles and another son, Robert Jr. About 150 employees work for the channel at its headquarters in San Diego. Nielsen does not report viewership statistics for OAN, which is not a Nielsen client. (Charles Herring cited Nielsen’s “heavy fees.”) In a survey last month, Pew Research reported that 7% of Americans, including 14% of Republicans, had gotten political news from OAN. By contrast, 43% of Americans and 62% of Republicans had gotten political news from Fox News, the survey found. While OAN appeals to a relatively small audience, its coverage reflects views commonly held by Republicans. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll last month, about half of Republicans said they believed that the Jan. 6 attack, which left five dead, was largely a nonviolent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists. Six in 10 Republicans surveyed said they also believed Trump’s claim that the election was “stolen.” OAN, which started in 2013, gained attention when it broadcast Trump’s campaign speeches in full before the 2016 election. In recent months, it has courted viewers who may have felt abandoned by Fox News, which on election night was the first news outlet to project Biden as the winner of Arizona, a key swing state. In a mid-November promotional ad, OAN accused Fox News of joining “the mainstream media in censoring factual reporting.” OAN’s stories “appeal to people who want to believe that the election was not legitimate,” said Stephanie Edgerly, an associate professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. “These are two mutually reinforcing narratives of people who want to believe it and continue to get that fire stoked by OAN.” Marty Golingan, a producer at the channel since 2016, said OAN had changed in recent years. At the start of his employment, he said, it concentrated more on neutral coverage based on reports from The Associated Press or Reuters. He saw it as a scrappy upstart where he could produce cheeky feature stories, he said. During the Trump presidency, it moved right, Golingan said. And when he was watching coverage of the pro-Trump mob breaking into the Capitol, he said, he worried that his work might have helped inspire the attack. He added that he and others at OAN disagreed with much of the channel’s coverage. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” Golingan said in an interview, referring to his colleagues. He recalled seeing a photo of someone in the Capitol mob holding a flag emblazoned with the OAN logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” Golingan said. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.” Charles Herring defended OAN’s coverage. “A review process with multiple checks is in place to ensure that news reporting meets the company’s journalist standards,” he said. “And, yes, we’ve had our fair share of mistakes, but we do our best to keep them to a minimum and learn from our missteps.” Golingan added that since Inauguration Day, OAN’s news director, Lindsay Oakley, had reprimanded him for referring to Biden as “President Biden” in news copy. Oakley did not reply to requests for comment. “OAN’s staff White House reporters use the term President Biden and then may use Mr. Biden,” Charles Herring said. “The term Biden or Biden administration may also be used.” He declined to reply to a question on the channel’s use of “President Trump” for Trump. Allysia Britton, a news producer, said she was one of more than a dozen employees who had left OAN in the wake of the Capitol riot. She criticized some of what the channel had reported, saying it was not up to journalistic standards. “Many people have raised concerns,” Britton said in an interview. “And the thing is, when people speak up about anything, you will get in trouble.” Charles Herring confirmed that about a dozen OAN workers had left in recent months, saying many of them were not high-level employees. Assignments that the elder Herring takes a special interest in are known among OAN staff as “H stories,” several current and former employees said. The day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, Herring instructed OAN employees in an email, which The New York Times reviewed, to “report all the things Antifa did yesterday.” Some “H stories” are reported by Kristian Rouz, an OAN correspondent who had written for Sputnik, a site backed by the Russian government. In a report in May on the pandemic, Rouz said COVID-19 might have started as a “globalist conspiracy to establish sweeping population control,” one that had ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates, and “the deep state.” Britton, the former OAN producer, recalled checking a website that Rouz had cited to back some of his reporting. “It literally took me to this chat room where it’s just conservatives commenting toward each other,” she said. In an email to staff last month, Oakley, the news director, warned producers against ignoring or playing down Rouz’s work. “His stories should be considered ‘H stories’ and treated as such,” she wrote in the email, which the Times reviewed. “These stories are often slugged and copy-edited by ME as per Mr. H’s instructions.” OAN’s online audience is significant, with nearly 1.5 million subscribers to its YouTube channel. One of its most popular videos, with about 1.5 million views since it went online Nov. 24, criticized Dominion Voting Systems, the election technology company whose equipment was used in more than two dozen states last year, including several won by Trump. Hosted by the OAN White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, the video shows a man who said he had infiltrated Dominion and heard company executives say they would “make sure” Trump lost. Dominion has sued Fox News and two of Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, accusing them of making or promoting defamatory claims. A lawyer for Dominion, who did not reply to requests for comment, has said the company is considering further legal action. Golingan, the producer, said some OAN employees had hoped Dominion would sue the channel. “A lot of people said, ‘This is insane, and maybe if they sue us, we’ll stop putting stories like this out,’” he said. Weeks after Dominion filed its first defamation suits, OAN broadcast a two-hour video in which the chief executive of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, made his case that widespread voter fraud had occurred. YouTube removed the video the day it was posted, saying it violated the platform’s election integrity policy. Last month, an OAN report described Dominion’s “voting machines” as “notorious.” Two of the current and former employees interviewed for this article — Dan Ball, a talk-show host, and Neil McCabe, a former reporter — described OAN’s coverage as unbiased. McCabe, who now writes for The Tennessee Star, said the network gave a “voice to people that are just not covered.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas Rangers near 85% fully vaccinated, but won’t hit 100%. There’s a big reason why

    The organization is not requiring its players to get vaccinated, but is making them aware of the benefits of doing so.

  • The operators of the Ever Given may be forced to unload its 18,000 cargo containers onto other ships, report says

    Ever Given's operators are facing mounting pressure to deliver their goods to customers while the ship is trapped in legal limbo in the Suez Canal.

  • How the Royals Wore Their Love and Respect at Prince Philip’s Funeral

    Chris Jackson/GettyThe queen has a brooch for every occasion—even the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. The queen’s mourning clothes, though a stark contrast to her usual pastel ensembles, came accented with a special accessory that paid homage to her partner of 73 years.According to Express, the queen wore her Richmond Brooch on Saturday. It’s one of the largest in her collection, the paper reported, and was a wedding present for her grandmother Queen Mary’s nuptials in 1893. Usually the Queen wears the pin, made of diamonds, with a hanging pear-shaped pearl drop. But that feature was removed for the funeral.The sparkling accessory lit up the queen’s all-black look, and matched her face mask—also black, with white trim around the edges. The monarch sat alone through the funeral, which was pared-down due to the pandemic, like so many others.Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite After Prince Philip’s Funeral, Where the Queen Sat AloneBut the queen was not solitary in her statement jewelry. Kate Middleton also brought her own. Actually, it came from the queen: the Duchess wore a four-strand pearl necklace borrowed from Elizabeth’s collection.Today reports that it was made with pearls gifted from the Japanese government. Princess Diana wore the choker to a dinner in 1982.Kate’s matching pearl-drop earrings, which peeked out from underneath her netted black fascinator, were also from the Queen’s jewelry box. For the somber affair, the Duchess was able to sneak in a dash of glamour with her veil and Roland Mouret dress.One photographer caught Kate right before she exited her vehicle, and she stared straight into the camera’s lens. Such determined, direct eye contact isn’t something the Duchess is known for, but her look set the tone for a dignified, if very different, type of royal funeral.As had been previously reported, the royals did not wear military dress. Following their father and grandfather’s coffin, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Prince Harry were all seen wearing medals, a compromise reached after an internal debate in the royal family about the appropriate dress for Harry and Andrew.Camilla Parker Bowles wore pearls and a brooch that also dripped with significance. As Hello noted, she showed up in the so-called Bugle brooch, which honored Philip’s tenure as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, an infantry regiment of the British Army.For his final public engagement last year, the Duke of Edinburgh passed on his position to Camilla, who is his daughter-in-law. So it’s a significant and symbolic jewelry choice for the day.Princess Eugenie, a new mother who named her infant son after Philip, wore a netted veil to the ceremony. It was similar to Kate’s, though Eugenie paired hers with an oversized black headband.Unlike the other women, Eugenie did not wear much jewelry, save for a simple pair of earrings. She did, however, wear a rather trendy Gabriela Hearst trench coat, per the Daily Mail.Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten, a close friend of Philip’s and fellow equestrian, was one of the 30 guests who was not a direct family member. (She is married to Philip’s godson, Norton Knatchbull.) She wore a black pillbox hat and fitted suit, along with a crystal fern brooch.Of course Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, was unable to travel from Los Angeles with Prince Harry. She might not have been there in person—the former Duchess reportedly watched from home—but Meghan ensured a part of her was present. Per The Daily Mail, Meghan left a handwritten note on a wreath left at the chapel. The royal family did not speak at the event. Emotions were expressed in other ways. Some of it was literal, like when Sophie, the Countess of Wessex wiped away tears in the chapel. Some of it was more symbolic, like the queen sitting alone while bidding goodbye to her husband. Or William and Harry chatting after the ceremony, two estranged brothers brought together through grief. And much of it was through fashion: small nods to history, and hand-me-downs representing the continuation of longstanding royal tradition. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.