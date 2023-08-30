Search begins for next International Folk Art Market CEO

Aug. 29—A selection committee formed to search for a new CEO for the International Folk Art Market will have its first meeting Wednesday.

The organization hopes to have a new leader in place by the end of the year, spokeswoman Audrey Rubinstein said.

Former CEO Melissa Mann resigned last month following this year's market, which organizers said was its most successful to date. A news release from the organization did not give a reason for Mann's departure four days after the 2023 event ended.

Mann came on board as CEO in 2021 after serving as IFAM's director of external affairs and shepherded the market's move this year from Museum Hill to a new location in Railyard Park.

Artists made record-breaking sales at this summer's four-day market, netting a total of about $3.37 million and selling nearly 30,000 pieces.

Board member Joni Parman is serving as interim CEO while the search is underway.

The next market is scheduled to take place July 11-14.