Search for Bemidji teen Jeremy Jourdain continues 7 years after his disappearance

Oct. 31—BEMIDJI — On the seventh anniversary of the disappearance of Jeremy Jourdain, law enforcement is continuing to investigate leads and tips from the public.

Jourdain went missing on Oct. 31, 2016, at the age of 17. He was last seen in the area of Sixth Street Southeast and Wood Avenue Southeast in Bemidji.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

"The Bemidji Police Department continues to investigate Jeremy's disappearance as an active investigation," the release said. "Detectives continue to follow leads and tips from the public in hopes of finding answers for Jeremy's family and friends who are still missing him."

Police encourage anyone who has information on the location or disappearance of Jourdain to come forward anonymously by calling the Bemidji Police Department at

(218) 333-9111.

Those with information can also leave a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's 24-hour hotline at

(800) 843-5678,

or at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota through their website at

www.crimestoppersmn.org

or by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

"The Bemidji Police Department would like to bring closure from the Jourdain family and the community," the release added. "Your information could be the key piece of information needed to resolve this case and bring Jeremy home."