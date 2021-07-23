Search for bodies concludes at Surfside condo collapse site

Firefighters on Friday declared the end of their search for bodies at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building, concluding a month of painstaking work to remove layers of dangerous debris that were once piled several stories high.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida Surfside condo collapse

    As the remaining rubble from the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium was cleared away Wednesday, a Florida judge said victims and families who suffered losses will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

  • Fire rescue crews leave site of Surfside condo collapse after month-long response

    Miami-Dade County announced on Friday that fire rescue crews who have been at the site of the Surfside condo collapse since the night of the tragedy will be handing over the remainder of the recovery effort to Miami-Dade Police.

  • Beloved Daughter Is Last Person Still Missing After Surfside Condo Collapse: 'Heartbreaking'

    “I know God took care of her,” Ikey Hedaya said of his sister, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya

  • Search for bodies at site of Florida condo collapse officially concludes with one still missing

    The search over the last four weeks identified 96 bodies in the debris, with a death toll of 97 and one person still unaccounted for.

  • Photos Show Empty Surfside Lot as Condo-Collapse Recovery Efforts Near End

    Photos shared on Twitter by Florida state senator Jason Pizzo show the cleared lot where Champlain Towers South stood in Surfside, Florida, almost a month after the condo building’s partial collapse on June 24.As of July 21, 97 people were known to have died in the collapse, one of whom was unidentified, officials said.Recovery efforts at the site neared an end almost a month after the incident, local reports said on July 20. Credit: Senator Jason Pizzo via Storyful

  • Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless

    He has given his DNA, talks frequently with the medical examiner and search team, and even reluctantly visited the site of the collapsed Surfside condo, to see for himself what is being done to find his big sister. Almost a month after the 12-story building disintegrated into a smoking pile of debris, where the lucky few escaped through a choking dust cloud, and at least 97 perished, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya appeared to be the only missing victim still not identified Thursday.

  • New School Bus Study: 462 Students, 39 COVID Infections, No Transmission

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. COVID-19 Transmission […]

  • Could new FAA policy disqualify Bezos and crew from receiving astronaut wings?

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fellow Blue Origin space travelers might not qualify to receive Federal Aviation Administration-awarded astronaut wings for their Tuesday flight.

  • Judge awards initial $150 million for victims of Florida condo collapse

    A Florida judge awarded the victims of Surfside condo collapse $150 million in initial compensation this week.

  • Collins Avenue reopening soon in Surfside. Town’s engineer warns it could cave in

    With almost all of the debris removed from the Surfside condo collapse, the oceanfront town expects Collins Avenue to reopen soon around the site of the former Champlain Towers South complex. That’s caused another worry: can the hollowed-out condominium site still support the adjoining road?

  • Video shows house swept away by floodwater in Turkey

    Footage posted by local news website Gundem Rize showed gushing flood waters washing away a village house,Local media reports said nobody was hurt in the incident that was captured on camera.One person was missing and more than 200 people were evacuated from flooded homes, Turkey's Interior Ministry officials told Reuters.Floods are common along Turkey's Black Sea coastal region at this time of year. Last week, at least six people were killed and two others went missing in flood waters in Black Sea province of Rize.

  • FBI is again at Jackson County property where Kensie Renee Aubry’s body was found

    The federal law enforcement agency is there in support of local matters, a spokeswoman said.

  • 17 photos show how Disney World's Cinderella Castle has changed throughout the years

    Since Disney World opened in 1971, Cinderella Castle has become a landmark of the Orlando, Florida, theme park.

  • Rescue Team Returns Home After Month-Long Recovery Work at Surfside Collapse Site

    Search, rescue, and recovery efforts formally ended at the site of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, almost a month after the June 24 catastrophe that killed at least 97 people.Footage shared by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) on July 23 shows members of the Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 1 (FL-TF1) returning home to applause and embraces from loved ones in Doral. Members of this specialized team had worked for weeks trying to reach survivors and, inevitably, working to recover bodies.“We’re proud and thankful for our task force team and their tireless work in bringing closure for the families,” MDFR wrote on Twitter.“You have shown the world what superheroes look like,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Every day, your tenacity, your passion, your dedication, your refusal to give up, kept the hope of those families alive.” Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful

  • Amazon's mixed message to workers: Cases are up, testing is over and masks are optional

    Workers in Dallas, Baltimore, St. Louis and Las Vegas have all noticed a rise in cases.

  • Naomi Osaka lights up Tokyo Olympics, looks to snag gold on home soil

    Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka kicked off the Tokyo Games Friday by lighting the Olympic cauldron — "undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," she tweeted after the ceremony.The big picture: The women's world No. 2-ranked player is set to return to the court for the first time at the Olympics after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, triggering global conversations about mental health in sports.Get market news worthy of your

  • NYPD sergeant accused of assaulting man who allegedly hurled racial slur at him

    He is accused of kneeling on him and punching another man who allegedly started spitting at him. Their "conduct did not justify these violent responses," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said.

  • Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me this morning is Tracey Dexter, Chief Financial Officer; and Jeff Lee, Chief Digital Officer. During the quarter, the Seacoast team generated strong operating performance, growing tangible book value per share an annualized 11% from the prior quarter to $17.08, while distributing a dividend of $0.13 per share to our shareholders. The Florida economy continues to expand meaningfully with strong inbound population growth, driven by low taxes, a business-friendly environment, and a post-pandemic work from anywhere economy.

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are Instagram official, thanks to Leah Remini

    While the pair have been spotted together several times since reportedly rekindling their 2000s-era romance in April, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have kept their coupling off Instagram -- until now. Thanks to a snap from a slideshow on Lopez's friend Leah Remini's Instagram page, the couple have been captured together on the social media platform for the first time. Remini shared a series of black-and-white pictures from a photo booth that had been set up for her recent 51st birthday party.

  • Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Gets October Release in U.S.

    Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane” is coming to the U.S. on October 1. Neon, who nabbed stateside acquisition rights to the Julia Ducournau film back in 2019, made the announcement Friday on Twitter. The film centers around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her gender and goes incognito as […]