Search for Brooklyn kidnapping suspect and victim is called off as police discover couple knew each other

The search for a woman initially believed to have been abducted has been called off after authorities learned her alleged snatcher was actually her date.

An investigation by the New York City Police Department determined the woman was not hurt or injured, the New York Daily News reported. The department asked the public for assistance on Friday after witnesses called 911 when they saw a man approaching the woman and carrying her in his arms.

Police released stills from surveillance footage showing the couple before 2am on Friday near the corner of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend.

The images showed the man confronting the woman with his arms raised on a crosswalk and then carrying her bridal style.

Surveillance image shows a man approaching a woman at a crosswalk before Brooklyn kidnapping (NYPD)

The woman was then placed into a Toyota minivan, which began driving north on Stillwell Avenue.

A person passing by saw the altercation and reported it to the 60th Precinct.

A second image shows the suspect carrying the victim (NYPD)

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was never reported missing and authorities later learned the alleged suspect and victim know each other and are dating.