Search for Caffas to continue this weekend

Jul. 23—A coordinated search to find a missing Union Township woman continues this weekend as the woman's family is offering a reward.

Search efforts for Candice Caffas, 34, were scheduled to resume this morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

Volunteers wanting to assist in the search are to meet at 9 a.m. at Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department, 16589 McMath Ave., in Vernon Township, just west of Meadville. Volunteer parking is to be in the gravel area of the fire department's property.

Caffas is considered to be in danger due to a mental health disability and may be confused, state police said.

Officials of the Arc of Crawford County, which helps clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, confirmed to the Tribune that Caffas has been a long-time client of the agency.

"We ask if anyone sees her to keep an eye on her whereabouts and call 911 immediately," Cpl. Heather Kittle of the state police at Meadville, said Friday. "We've been tracking down every tip on her whereabouts, but, so far, none have been credible."

State police even have been checking with land owners who have trail cameras set on the properties within the search to determine if Caffas may have passed over their lands.

On Friday, more than 70 volunteers were assisting state police in combing areas of Greenwood Township off Route 285 south of the Geneva swamp. A search command post was set up Friday off Route 285.

"We're asking people who may see her to keep her within sight and call 911 immediately — don't wait and call us later," Kittle emphasized.

More than a week ago, Caffas left her parents home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township south of Meadville. Caffas left sometime between 10 p.m. July 15 and 3 a.m. July 16 by climbing out of a bathroom window, police said.

Caffas is described by police as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses.

Mark Weindorf, executive director of The Arc of Crawford County, told the Tribune Friday that Caffas' relatives have put up a $2,500 reward for information that leads to her being found.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .

