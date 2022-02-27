Search on for California boy, 2, in car when it was stolen

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California searched Sunday for a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen before dawn in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Police said the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries at about 4 a.m. in the city of Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.

There was no immediate indication whether the thief or thieves knew the child was in the car when it was stolen, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Investigators did not say if they had suspects or release any descriptions.

Jacob has red, curly hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, officials said.

The Buick has a blue “Baby on Board” sticker on it and temporary paper license plates from Georgia, with the number unknown, police said.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert about the missing child for Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties.

