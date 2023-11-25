Search for California Man Swept to Sea in Hawaii Called Off

The search for a California man who went missing in Hawaii while swimming on Monday has been called off. If new information comes through or there is a potential siting, authorities say the search will be resumed. The man was reportedly jumping off rocks near in Kapulua, Maui into the ocean. Authorities say that ocean conditions were very rough at the time. The Maui Fire Department responded to a call about the missing swimmer but was unable to locate him. The identity of the man has yet to be released.

